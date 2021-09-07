When will the PS5 and Xbox Sequence X / S variations of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 arrive? CD Projekt Crimson gives new main points

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 was once a prior to and after for CD Projekt Crimson. The corporate briefly misplaced the believe of a majority of its enthusiasts. Since then, they have got been running to make Cyberpunk 2077 the sport they promised. In the meantime, the corporate has needed to care for hacker assaults, lawsuits and monetary losses.

Now that the topic turns out to have cooled off, the corporate has spoken out concerning the Subsequent-gen variations of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, which they promised way back. The VGC medium has reported on Michael Nowakowski, CFO, has spoken concerning the release of those variations.

“The function is to unencumber the next-gen model of Cyberpunk 2077 later this 12 months.Nowakowksi notes.On the similar time, taking into consideration the teachings we’ve got realized during the last 12 months and taking into consideration that this undertaking remains to be in construction, we can’t say with whole walk in the park that the manufacturing paintings plan is not going to exchange.“.

The individual in fee issues out that each variations are deliberate for 2021, however that they like to not make guarantees, extra taking into consideration all those who have no longer complied with Cyberpunk 2077. Whilst the brand new technology model of Cyberpunk 2077 was once introduced along side the remainder of the variations, that of The Witcher 3 was once maximum just lately all the way through WitcherCon. As well as, it was once expected that it’ll have the collaboration of Netflix, which can imply additions such because the armor of the sequence for Geralt, amongst different issues.

Turning in: Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 variations are scheduled for 2021, however this may exchange at any time. We will be able to be pending any communique from the corporate.