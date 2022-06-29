When will the remodeling of the Azteca Stadium begin for the 2026 World Cup?

The Azteca Stadium will become the Mexican venue that has been a three-time World Cup (Photo: REUTERS / Luis Cortes)

Mexico will start with all the preparations to host the 2026 Soccer World Cup. After the FIFA will confirm the World Cup venues and consider the Aztec stadium for the event, the owners of the sports venue committed to a series of readjustments to the property to guarantee its maximum functionality for the soccer sports championship.

Therefore, one of the doubts about the remodeling of Colossus of Santa Ursula was when the works will begin to prepare the details of the property and how it will harm the America y Blue Crossclubs of the League MX that compete as locals in that place.

Santiago Bathssports president of The Eagleswas in charge of advancing the remodeling details of the Aztec. During an interview for ESPN Radio Formula talked about the subject and the first thing he pointed out is that the estimated date to start the work will be the next January 1, 2023so from then on the Azteca Stadium will close its doors to soccer games.

However, the president of the Coapa team affirmed that he is not aware of the matter at the moment, since he pointed out that the person in charge of the work is Felix Aguirre, stadium general manager. But what he did confirm is the period that the stadium will be disabled, which will be three times World Cup.

It will be a estimated period of one year to one and a half years so that the renovations requested by FIFA are completed so that the Azteca can host the 2026 World Cup matches. This is how Santiago Baños argued:

“I am not 100% aware of this issue, the only thing I know is that the renovation, remodeling of the stadium will take approximately between a year and a year and a half”

Pending the official announcement of the closure of the Azteca Stadium for its renewal, the Americanist sports president explained that once the formal schedule for the work is available, an action plan will be drawn up so that the bluecreams y los cement workers have a place to play Liga MX tournaments and not harm them.

“I believe that the first step is to define when is the date on which the remodeling begins and later see what the options are so that both America and Cruz Azul have a stadium where to play at home”, he added.

Faced with the challenges of being without the Azteca for more than a year, Santiago Baños bet that it will be worth the wait of almost 18 months Well, not only America and Cruz Azul will benefit, but all football fans will be able to enjoy the improvements to the sports venue.

“It’s complicated, you have to see the times, I repeat, not sure if it’s 12-18 months, something like that. Everything is for the good of Mexican soccer for leaving a stadium that is already world-class; with a good ‘little hand’ that they are going to give it, it will be impressive for the 2026 World Cup and for years to come of Mexican soccer, I think it’s worth”, he finished.

Since it was confirmed that the Azteca Stadium would be remodeled for the 2026 World Cup, different versions circulated that suggested that the affected teams could reach an agreement to play in the stadium. Barça Stadium of the City of Sports, which it was Cruz Azul’s stadium for more than two decades until 2018. However, the rumor has not been confirmed and it would be until 2023 when it is known what will happen to the affected teams.

