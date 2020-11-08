When will the temples open in Maharashtra? On the question, Uddhav Thackeray said – just let Diwali pass

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has indicated that religious sites will be reopened after Diwali, which was closed in March in a lockdown imposed due to the Corona virus epidemic. Addressing the state on Sunday afternoon, Thackeray said, “People have been asking when will the temples reopen?” Yes, religious places will be opened, but let Diwali pass once. We will create standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this context. ” Also Read – When will schools and religious places open in Maharashtra? CM Uddhav Thackeray gave information, said- ‘Then lockdown does not happen so …’

Recognizing the delay in opening religious places, he said that this is being done in a phased manner, taking care of the precautions, to ensure that the state does not have the same situation as the coronavirus epidemic.

Thackeray said that some people are blaming him for this delay. He is ready to take all the blame on himself, because the matter is related to the health and life of the people. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has also been targeting the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi for the last few months, saying that the party has allowed other activities to resume, but religious places are still closed. Have done it.