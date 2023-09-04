When Will The Third Episode Of The Winter King’s First Season Be Returned To MGM+:

The Winter King, the latest Arthurian-themed fantasy thriller, came out on Sunday, August 20. Based on Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles, the story takes place when the British lands were in danger.

Arthur is sent away for a while, and when he comes back, he has to bring the kingdom together even though it is in chaos. A foreign power plans to invade the area, so he has no choice.

The MGM+ original series, which was based on Bernard Cornwell’s retelling of the Arthurian legend within The Warlord Chronicles, was going to be the next big thing for fans of slightly fantastical historical fiction, especially since Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and big fantasy IP like The Rings of Power weren’t around.

Episode 3 Of The Winter King Will Air The Negative Aspect Is That It Won’t Be Until Sunday:

After a pretty calm first episode, things really started to heat up in Episode 2. There were stolen babies, full-on murders, gruesome sexual attacks, and the return of our former hero, who we hadn’t seen much of for the initial couple of hours of a show that was supposed to be about him.

Right now, the third show should be out, but it’s not. How come? When can we anticipate it to come back? Here is what we know. There’s good news and bad news.

We now know when The Winter King Episode 3 is going to air, which is good news. The bad news is the fact that it won’t be until September 17, which is a Sunday. The “why” question is harder to answer.

The Third Episode Of The Winter King Is Set To Come Out On September 17:

To be honest, I’m not sure what it means. As Well As after the show started getting a lot of attention, it didn’t seem like the best idea. On Sunday, September 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, MGM+ will show Episode 1 and Episode 2 again.

One might guess that this is a way to make sure fans don’t forget regarding the show while it’s on break and are up to date through the time the third installment comes out on the 17th.

The only break planned for The Winter King is the two-week break. The show is set to run the rest of its 10-episode installment without breaks, but starting Sunday, Oct. 15, it will be shown at 10 p.m. ET.

What Might Be In The Next Episode?

We know that Gungleus is going after Prince Mordred because he attacked Avalon and Morgan saved him with a clever plan. As long as Mordred is alive, he has a right to the throne, and perhaps most importantly, Arthur is rejoining the picture.

Even though Arthur is a bastard, he is still King Uther’s son. Nimue’s skills have been broken since Gungleus raped her, but they still appear to be working.

This and Merlin’s predictions about the bad things Mordred will do paint a pretty bleak picture of the future of the country, but I guess that’s something for another day.