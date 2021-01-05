When will the vaccination campaign start in the country, know where the matter is trapped

new Delhi: Emergency use has been approved for 2 vaccines of Corona virus in India. In such a situation, after getting permission from almost all the institutions, work is now being done rapidly in the direction of vaccination. Top officials say that they have started the process of procuring the vaccine and the vaccination process can start in a phased manner by the end of next week. Significantly, in the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in gestures that the world’s largest vaccination campaign is going to start in India. Also Read – Has herd immunity developed among the people of the country? The decreasing cases of Kovid-19 are pointing towards this!

Let us know that the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) has approved the emergency use of Kovishield of AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute and Kovaxin of Indian company Biotech. An official related to the matter said that the vaccines have been approved. The next process is to buy it, in which case the central government is talking to the vaccine companies. Let us know that a target of vaccination of a total of 30 crore people has been set till June. In such a situation, 30 million people are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase in India. At the same time, it is being hoped that the dose of vaccine will be doubled to 50-6 million. According to the officer, the matter is currently stuck in the paperwork and procurement process of the vaccine. Also Read – BMC lodges FIR against Sohail Khan, his son Nirwan and Arbaaz Khan, know what is the matter…

Let us know that preparations have been completed by the Government of India and they are being finalized. In such a situation, after the introduction of the vaccine, only the people in the first line will be given the vaccine. There will be health workers, police, home guards, health workers, sweepers, etc. who have been at the forefront during the Corona epidemic. At the same time, those people above 50 years of age will also be vaccinated who have diabetes and some diseases. Also Read – Not only India, Pakistan is also running ‘Covaxin’ trial, company answers every question of opposition