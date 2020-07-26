When will The Walking Dead season 10 finale be launched?

Followers of The Walking Dead have been ready an awfully very long time for the season 10 finale, with the coronavirus pandemic having induced a delay to the published of the ultimate episode of the most recent collection – however now, ultimately, they know once they’ll be seeing the season conclusion, slightly ominously titled “A Sure Doom.”

The penultimate episode of the season was aired again at first of April, and the finale will choose up proper the place we final left off, with producer Greg Nicotero having teased a shock ending, telling Fandom: “The final two minutes of the finale are going to simply… Folks’s jaws are going to drop.”

Learn on for every little thing you want to find out about The Walking Dead season 10 finale.

When will The Walking Dead season 10 finale air?

The finale was as a result of air on 12th April within the US, however that is now not the case, with the manufacturing workforce asserting that the finale will as an alternative air as a particular on Sunday, October 4th on AMC. Whereas no UK airdate was introduced, the collection often airs a day afterward FOX so followers can most likely count on it to seem on Monday fifth October.

And, confusingly, the finale gained’t be the final we’ve seen of season 10. Talking at The Walking Dead’s [email protected] panel, showrunner Angela Kang revealed that there will be six further season 10 episodes created to run in 2021.

“We will not be airing season 11 episodes this yr as we usually would in October, however we’re excited to announce an prolonged season 10, the place there will be six further episodes to comply with the finale,” she mentioned. “These will run in early 2021 if all goes effectively. We’re engaged on these now and will have extra to share quickly.”

It’s unclear why creating six further season 10 episodes would be simpler than starting work on season 11, although this might be to do with already-planned storylines that don’t want a variety of crowd scenes.

Why is The Walking Dead finale delayed?

An announcement by AMC learn: “Present occasions have sadly made it unimaginable to finish post-production of The Walking Dead season 10 finale, so the present season will finish with its 15th episode on fifth April.”

Government producer Greg Nicotero clarified the assertion with considered one of his personal: “Submit manufacturing for individuals who are curious includes VFX, music, sound mixing and sound FX.

“This course of often goes as much as about three weeks from air date. I’m discovering out about this identical time you guys are and it’s disappointing however the episode will not disappoint. Be protected everybody.”

“Clearly COVID has disrupted a variety of issues for each office, together with ours,” showrunner Angela Kang later mentioned throughout the [email protected] panel for The Walking Dead, including that the change meant that season 11 of The Walking Dead would be delayed.

“The writers’ room for season 11 has been going remotely the previous few months. We haven’t been in a position to begin manufacturing however we will get again to work as quickly as we safely can.

As an alternative, spin-off Concern the Walking Dead’s newest season will start in October alongside new collection The Walking Dead: World Past.

What will occur in The Walking Dead season 10 finale?

A primary have a look at a scene from the finale reveals Beta (Ryan Hurst) and his military on the point of assault the hospital stuffed with survivors – and it’s doable not everybody will make it out alive.

Producer Greg Nicotero beforehand spoke to Fandom concerning the collection finale, which he promised would come with a jaw-dropping remaining two minutes that “tees us up” for season 11.

‘There are a variety of character storylines which can be [wrapped up]. You get little bits of data right here, right here, and right here. You need [to] finish that chapter and begin the following chapter within the finale,” he mentioned.

He revealed, “We deal with a lot of stuff with Daryl, we deal with a lot of stuff with Negan, we deal with a lot of stuff with Beta, we deal with a lot of stuff with Carol.”

The finale will additionally see the return of Lauren Cohan’s Maggie Rhee, as revealed a while in the past.

“She’s coming again,” Cohan mentioned throughout the present’s [email protected] panel. “It’s not only a go to. She’s transferring from pen buddies to actual life mates. She and Carol have been in communication. And it’s good that she’s coming again.

“It felt like I by no means actually left,” she added. “I spent a complete month catching up with everybody. When it got here time to reinhabit Maggie and act, I wasn’t overwhelmed by the loopy pleasure of seeing everybody. It was superb.”

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

“It’s already been revealed that Maggie’s return is within the finale, and it tees us up very effectively for season 11 that it’s a bit agonising for me to not be in a position to speak about” added Nicotero. “As a result of the final two minutes of the finale are going to simply… Folks’s jaws are going to drop.”

Might this imply that there’ll be an enormous twist ready for viewers on the finish of the episode?

Sequence showrunner Angela Kang additionally delved into a number of the finale’s storylines throughout an interview with Leisure Weekly.

“We’ll see some extra of the brand new characters as they’re featured this season, and we will see extra of the epic battle we’ve been witnessing all season with the survivors and the Whisperers,” she mentioned. “And we’ll see that Maggie is. We’ll know what’s occurred along with her and what meaning for our group.”

In the meantime, in July, Kang expanded on this with some extra details about the ability dynamic we’ll see play out within the finale.

Talking on AMC’s Friday Evening in With the Morgans, she mentioned, “Clearly, we’ve received this new energy group of 4 with Princess and Ezekiel and Eugene and Yumiko who’re off on the street. We’re going to see some fascinating turns in that.”

And he or she added, “Now that Alpha’s gone and Beta is having to step up into that management function together with his type of half Alpha/Beta face, we’re going to see our folks take their stand towards Beta and the Whisperers.”

And it appears like the entire present’s main gamers will seem prominently within the motion, with Kang additional commenting, “There’s some fairly cool issues occurring with Negan. We’ve received Carol type of in her quest for redemption. We’ve received some superior stuff with Father Gabriel. We all know that we’re ready for the return of Maggie. Daryl has received some superior enterprise occurring. It’s the entire forged. Everyone’s nice.”

Watch The Walking Dead season 10 within the UK

As soon as the finale does come round, it will be out there on FOX UK and NOW TV for British followers who will be chomping on the bit for zombie motion by the point it will definitely comes round.

Try what else is on with our TV Information.