When will The Walking Dead season 10 finale be launched?

Its unlikely there’s even been as lengthy a wait between the penultimate episode of a season and the finale as there was for The Walking Dead season 10 – however the wait is sort of over for followers of the zombie collection.

The conclusion of the tenth run, which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and is titled “A Sure Doom”, lastly has an air date – months after the final episode of the collection aired in April, and followers have been instructed to brace for a shock twist proper on the finish.

Producer Greg Nicotero instructed Fandom that, “The final two minutes of the finale are going to only… Folks’s jaws are going to drop” – however till then, you possibly can learn all of the information we all know to date in regards to the finale beneath.

With the discharge of some first-look photos, anticipation is mounting.

Right here’s all the pieces you could find out about The Walking Dead season 10 finale.

When will The Walking Dead season 10 finale air?

The finale was resulting from air on 12th April within the US, however that is not the case, with the manufacturing crew asserting that the finale will as a substitute air as a particular on Sunday, October 4th on AMC. Whereas no UK airdate was introduced, the collection normally airs a day in a while FOX so followers can most likely anticipate it to seem on Monday fifth October.

And, confusingly, the finale received’t be the final we’ve seen of season 10. Talking at The Walking Dead’s [email protected] panel, showrunner Angela Kang revealed that there will be six additional season 10 episodes created to run in 2021.

“We will not be airing season 11 episodes this yr as we usually would in October, however we’re excited to announce an prolonged season 10, the place there will be six additional episodes to comply with the finale,” she mentioned. “These will run in early 2021 if all goes properly. We’re engaged on these now and will have extra to share quickly.”

It’s unclear why creating six additional season 10 episodes would be simpler than starting work on season 11, although this might be to do with already-planned storylines that don’t want plenty of crowd scenes.

Why is The Walking Dead finale delayed?

An announcement by AMC learn: “Present occasions have sadly made it unattainable to finish post-production of The Walking Dead season 10 finale, so the present season will finish with its 15th episode on fifth April.”

Govt producer Greg Nicotero clarified the assertion with one in every of his personal: “Submit manufacturing for many who are curious entails VFX, music, sound mixing and sound FX.

“This course of normally goes as much as about three weeks from air date. I’m discovering out about this identical time you guys are and it’s disappointing however the episode will not disappoint. Be protected everybody.”

“Clearly COVID has disrupted plenty of issues for each office, together with ours,” showrunner Angela Kang later mentioned throughout the [email protected] panel for The Walking Dead, including that the change meant that season 11 of The Walking Dead would be delayed.

“The writers’ room for season 11 has been going remotely the previous few months. We haven’t been in a position to begin manufacturing however we will get again to work as quickly as we safely can.

As a substitute, spin-off Concern the Walking Dead’s newest season will start in October alongside new collection The Walking Dead: World Past.

What will occur in The Walking Dead season 10 finale?

A primary have a look at a scene from the finale reveals Beta (Ryan Hurst) and his military on the point of assault the hospital stuffed with survivors – and it’s attainable not everybody will make it out alive.

Producer Greg Nicotero beforehand spoke to Fandom in regards to the collection finale, which he promised would come with a jaw-dropping last two minutes that “tees us up” for season 11.

‘There are plenty of character storylines which can be [wrapped up]. You get little bits of data right here, right here, and right here. You need [to] finish that chapter and begin the following chapter within the finale,” he mentioned.

He revealed, “We deal with plenty of stuff with Daryl, we deal with plenty of stuff with Negan, we deal with plenty of stuff with Beta, we deal with plenty of stuff with Carol.”

The finale will additionally see the return of Lauren Cohan’s Maggie Rhee, as revealed a while in the past.

“She’s coming again,” Cohan mentioned throughout the present’s [email protected] panel. “It’s not only a go to. She’s transferring from pen friends to actual life pals. She and Carol have been in communication. And it’s good that she’s coming again.

“It felt like I by no means actually left,” she added. “I spent an entire month catching up with everybody. When it got here time to reinhabit Maggie and act, I wasn’t overwhelmed by the loopy pleasure of seeing everybody. It was wonderful.”

“It’s already been revealed that Maggie’s return is within the finale, and it tees us up very properly for season 11 that it’s just a little agonising for me to not be in a position to speak about” added Nicotero. “As a result of the final two minutes of the finale are going to only… Folks’s jaws are going to drop.”

Might this imply that there’ll be an enormous twist ready for viewers on the finish of the episode?

Collection showrunner Angela Kang additionally delved into a number of the finale’s storylines throughout an interview with Leisure Weekly.

“We’ll see some extra of the brand new characters as they’re featured this season, and we will see extra of the epic battle we’ve been witnessing all season with the survivors and the Whisperers,” she mentioned. “And we’ll see that Maggie is. We’ll know what’s occurred along with her and what meaning for our group.”

In the meantime, in July, Kang expanded on this with some extra details about the facility dynamic we’ll see play out within the finale.

Talking on AMC’s Friday Night time in With the Morgans, she mentioned, “Clearly, we’ve obtained this new energy group of 4 with Princess and Ezekiel and Eugene and Yumiko who’re off on the highway. We’re going to see some fascinating turns in that.”

And he or she added, “Now that Alpha’s gone and Beta is having to step up into that management position together with his type of half Alpha/Beta face, we’re going to see our individuals take their stand towards Beta and the Whisperers.”

And it appears to be like like the entire present’s main gamers will seem prominently within the motion, with Kang additional commenting, “There’s some fairly cool issues happening with Negan. We’ve obtained Carol type of in her quest for redemption. We’ve obtained some superior stuff with Father Gabriel. We all know that we’re ready for the return of Maggie. Daryl has obtained some superior enterprise happening. It’s the entire solid. Everyone’s nice.”

You’ll be able to check out some first-look photos from the finale beneath to additional whet your urge for food:



The first-look photos provides us a glimpse of Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the pair of whom can be seen chatting within the image beneath.



And in barely extra scary information, we additionally see the chief of the Whisperers – and he actually appears to be like horrifying – teasing an epic conclusion to the collection.



Watch The Walking Dead season 10 within the UK

As soon as the finale does come round, it will be obtainable on FOX UK and NOW TV for British followers who will be chomping on the bit for zombie motion by the point it will definitely comes round.

