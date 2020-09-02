When will The Walking Dead season 10 finale be launched?

After an agonising await followers, The Walking Dead is nearly prepared to supply its long-awaited season 10 finale, concluding one other spherical of suspenseful drama and stunning scares.

The long-running collection depicting a world ravaged by flesh-eating zombies was placed on hiatus because the coronavirus pandemic unfold world wide, with broadcaster AMC pushing the finale from April to October.

We now know that the finale is titled ‘A Sure Doom’ and a brand new teaser suggests it will dwell as much as its identify, opening with collection veteran Daryl saying: “We’re not all gonna make it by way of.”

However in the event you suppose you know the way the episode would possibly go down, suppose once more; producer Greg Nicotero has hinted at a giant shock, saying that “folks’s jaws are going to drop” after they see the way it unfolds.

Right here’s the whole lot you’ll want to learn about The Walking Dead season 10 finale.

When will The Walking Dead season 10 finale air?

The finale was as a result of air on 12th April within the US, however that is not the case, with the manufacturing crew asserting that the finale will as an alternative air as a particular on Sunday, October 4th on AMC. Whereas no UK airdate was introduced, the collection normally airs a day afterward FOX so followers can in all probability anticipate it to seem on Monday fifth October.

And, confusingly, the finale received’t be the final we’ve seen of season 10. Talking at The Walking Dead’s [email protected] panel, showrunner Angela Kang revealed that there will be six further season 10 episodes created to run in 2021.

“We will not be airing season 11 episodes this 12 months as we usually would in October, however we’re excited to announce an prolonged season 10, the place there will be six further episodes to observe the finale,” she mentioned. “These will run in early 2021 if all goes effectively. We’re engaged on these now and will have extra to share quickly.”

It’s unclear why creating six further season 10 episodes would be simpler than starting work on season 11, although this might be to do with already-planned storylines that don’t want quite a lot of crowd scenes.

Why is The Walking Dead finale delayed?

A press release by AMC learn: “Present occasions have sadly made it unimaginable to finish post-production of The Walking Dead season 10 finale, so the present season will finish with its 15th episode on fifth April.”

Govt producer Greg Nicotero clarified the assertion with one among his personal: “Publish manufacturing for many who are curious entails VFX, music, sound mixing and sound FX.

“This course of normally goes as much as about three weeks from air date. I’m discovering out about this similar time you guys are and it’s disappointing however the episode will not disappoint. Be secure everybody.”

“Clearly COVID has disrupted quite a lot of issues for each office, together with ours,” showrunner Angela Kang later mentioned throughout the [email protected] panel for The Walking Dead, including that the change meant that season 11 of The Walking Dead would be delayed.

“The writers’ room for season 11 has been going remotely the previous few months. We haven’t been capable of begin manufacturing however we will get again to work as quickly as we safely can.

As an alternative, spin-off Concern the Walking Dead’s newest season will start in October alongside new collection The Walking Dead: World Past.

The Walking Dead season 10 finale trailer

The first full-length trailer for the finale, titled A Sure Doom, got here courtesy of FOX TV UK in July, following The Walking Dead’s [email protected] panel.

Extra just lately, a brand new teaser is ramping up the hype even additional for an epic evening of Walking Dead, the place at the least one character on the present seems set for a ugly loss of life.

“We’re not all gonna make it by way of,” Daryl tells the ragtag group of survivors, as they put together for an epic face-off in opposition to an incoming horde.

The trailer additionally reveals Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) will lastly be again, however whether or not or not she will help Daryl et al remains to be a thriller.

Sunday 4th October is billed as a “particular occasion” for The Walking Dead, because it additionally sees the long-awaited debut of spin-off collection World Past, starring Julia Ormond (Gold Digger).

A #TWD Particular Occasion – One Night time Solely The Whisperer Conflict Closing Showdown ☠️ WE ARE ALMOST THERE #TWDFAMILY! Hurry up Oct 4th pic.twitter.com/eQ9yuRgQQG — ɛʐɛӄɨɛʟ քǟʏȶօռ ???? (@EzekielsPayton) August 31, 2020

What will occur in The Walking Dead season 10 finale?

A primary have a look at a scene from the finale exhibits Beta (Ryan Hurst) and his military on the point of assault the hospital filled with survivors – and it’s doable not everybody will make it out alive.

Producer Greg Nicotero beforehand spoke to Fandom in regards to the collection finale, which he promised would come with a jaw-dropping closing two minutes that “tees us up” for season 11.

‘There are quite a lot of character storylines which might be [wrapped up]. You get little bits of knowledge right here, right here, and right here. You need [to] finish that chapter and begin the following chapter within the finale,” he mentioned.

He revealed, “We handle a lot of stuff with Daryl, we handle a lot of stuff with Negan, we handle a lot of stuff with Beta, we handle a lot of stuff with Carol.”

The finale will additionally see the return of Lauren Cohan’s Maggie Rhee, as revealed a while in the past.

“She’s coming again,” Cohan mentioned throughout the present’s [email protected] panel. “It’s not only a go to. She’s transferring from pen friends to actual life pals. She and Carol have been in communication. And it’s good that she’s coming again.

“It felt like I by no means actually left,” she added. “I spent a complete month catching up with everybody. When it got here time to reinhabit Maggie and act, I wasn’t overwhelmed by the loopy pleasure of seeing everybody. It was wonderful.”

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

“It’s already been revealed that Maggie’s return is within the finale, and it tees us up very effectively for season 11 that it’s a bit of agonising for me to not be capable of speak about” added Nicotero. “As a result of the final two minutes of the finale are going to simply… Folks’s jaws are going to drop.”

May this imply that there’ll be an enormous twist ready for viewers on the finish of the episode?

Collection showrunner Angela Kang additionally delved into a number of the finale’s storylines throughout an interview with Leisure Weekly.

“We’ll see some extra of the brand new characters as they’re featured this season, and we will see extra of the epic battle we’ve been witnessing all season with the survivors and the Whisperers,” she mentioned. “And we’ll see that Maggie is. We’ll know what’s occurred along with her and what meaning for our group.”

In the meantime, in July, Kang expanded on this with some extra details about the ability dynamic we’ll see play out within the finale.

Talking on AMC’s Friday Night time in With the Morgans, she mentioned, “Clearly, we’ve received this new energy group of 4 with Princess and Ezekiel and Eugene and Yumiko who’re off on the street. We’re going to see some attention-grabbing turns in that.”

And he or she added, “Now that Alpha’s gone and Beta is having to step up into that management function together with his form of half Alpha/Beta face, we’re going to see our folks take their stand in opposition to Beta and the Whisperers.”

And it seems like the entire present’s main gamers will seem prominently within the motion, with Kang additional commenting, “There’s some fairly cool issues happening with Negan. We’ve received Carol form of in her quest for redemption. We’ve received some superior stuff with Father Gabriel. We all know that we’re ready for the return of Maggie. Daryl has received some superior enterprise happening. It’s the entire forged. Everyone’s nice.”

You possibly can check out some first-look photos from the finale beneath to additional whet your urge for food:



AMC



The first-look photos offers us a glimpse of Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the pair of whom can be seen chatting within the image beneath.



AMC



And in barely extra scary information, we additionally see the chief of the Whisperers – and he definitely seems horrifying – teasing an epic conclusion to the collection.



AMC



Watch The Walking Dead season 10 within the UK

As soon as the finale does come round, it will be obtainable on FOX UK and NOW TV for British followers who will be chomping on the bit for zombie motion by the point it will definitely comes round.

