When will The Walking Dead season 10 finale be launched?

The season 10 finale of The Walking Dead has been delayed as a result of present lockdown, however by the sounds of it the episode will be effectively definitely worth the wait – with guarantees of a “jaw dropping” conclusion to the season.

The present’s finale will choose up the place we final left off, and producer Greg Nicotero has teased a shock ending, telling Fandom: “The final two minutes of the finale are going to only… Individuals’s jaws are going to drop.”

With storylines lastly wrapping up and others solely simply starting, it sounds just like the sequence creators and solid are simply as keen as viewers are for the finale to air.

Learn on for the whole lot that you must learn about The Walking Dead season 10 finale.

Why is The Walking Dead finale delayed?

An announcement by AMC learn: “Present occasions have sadly made it unattainable to finish post-production of The Walking Dead season 10 finale, so the present season will finish with its 15th episode on fifth April.”

Government producer Greg Nicotero clarified the assertion with considered one of his personal: “Put up manufacturing for many who are curious entails VFX, music, sound mixing and sound FX.

“This course of often goes as much as about three weeks from air date. I’m discovering out about this identical time you guys are and it’s disappointing however the episode will not disappoint. Be secure everybody.”

When will The Walking Dead season 10 finale air?

The finale was resulting from air on 12th April within the US, however this will not be the case.

It will be launched as a particular episode later in 2020.

No timescale has been positioned on ending the episode, although Nicotero’s declare that the post-production course of is often accomplished three weeks earlier than air date means followers can count on as much as a month delay from the time regular life resumes, whereas the community might also select to select an optimum date for the one-off episode.

What will occur in The Walking Dead season 10 finale?

Producer Greg Nicotero beforehand spoke to Fandom in regards to the sequence finale, which he promised would come with a jaw-dropping last two minutes that “tees us up” for season 11.

‘There are quite a lot of character storylines which can be [wrapped up]. You get little bits of data right here, right here, and right here. You need [to] finish that chapter and begin the following chapter within the finale,” he mentioned.

He revealed, “We tackle numerous stuff with Daryl, we tackle numerous stuff with Negan, we tackle numerous stuff with Beta, we tackle numerous stuff with Carol.”

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

“It’s already been revealed that Maggie’s return is within the finale, and it tees us up very effectively for season 11 that it’s a little bit agonising for me to not be capable of discuss. As a result of the final two minutes of the finale are going to only… Individuals’s jaws are going to drop.”

May this imply that there’ll be an enormous twist ready for viewers on the finish of the episode?

Sequence showrunner Angela Kang additionally delved into a number of the finale’s storylines throughout an interview with Leisure Weekly.

“We’ll see some extra of the brand new characters as they’re featured this season, and we will see extra of the epic battle we’ve been witnessing all season with the survivors and the Whisperers,” she mentioned. “And we’ll see that Maggie is…. We’ll know what’s occurred along with her and what meaning for our group.”

Watch The Walking Dead season 10 within the UK

As soon as the finale does come round, it will be obtainable on FOX UK and NOW TV for British followers who will be chomping on the bit for zombie motion by the point it will definitely comes round.

Try what else is on with our TV Information.