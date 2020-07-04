Westworld’s third season was arguably probably the most action-packed but – and followers of the sci-fi collection are already determined for extra, particularly given the huge variety of questions the third run threw up.

The collection historically has a reasonably lengthy hole between seasons, and with the continuing coronavirus pandemic that’s extra prone to be the case than ever, however within the meantime there’s nonetheless lots for followers to look ahead to and talk about.

Learn on for all the pieces we all know in regards to the fourth season to this point.

Has Westworld been renewed for a season 4?

Sure – which is hardly a shock provided that it’s one among HBO’s greatest ongoing reveals!

The collection was formally recommissioned by HBO for a fourth run in April 2020, with Sky additionally confirming that it might proceed to broadcast the present within the UK.

On the time of renewal, HBO’s president of programming Casey Bloys mentioned, “From the Western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the close to future, we’ve completely loved each twist and flip from the minds of grasp storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Pleasure. We are able to’t wait to see the place their impressed imaginative and prescient takes us subsequent.”

When will Westworld season 4 air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV?

Nicely that’s the million greenback query – no timeline has been given and taking into consideration the continued disruption to movie and TV brought on by the coronavirus pandemic it’s probably we gained’t be handled to new episodes any time quickly.

Even with out the pandemic, there’s usually a two-year hole between new seasons of the present, so if all goes to plan it appears the sooner we are able to count on the brand new collection is a while in direction of the start of 2020.

As at all times we’ll maintain you up to date with new developments once we get wind of extra concrete updates.

What will occur in Westworld season 4?

The third season ended with a bang – with the Man in Black (Ed Harris) being killed and changed by a bunch managed by Halores – so the potential for season 4 is already nice.

Earlier this yr, showrunner Jonathan Nolan mentioned that he couldn’t wait to see the brand new developments, claiming, “I’m an enormous believer in being guided by irony. [The Man in Black] winds up turning into this factor [a host] that he’s managed for thus lengthy. And on a visceral stage, I simply can’t wait to look at Ed kill everybody.”

In the meantime Harris himself added, “I do not know what they’ve deliberate for me. I’m teamed with Tessa, I do know. Hopefully, we are able to do some rightful harm.”

Nolan has additionally teased that the following run will have a barely completely different really feel to the three which have come earlier than, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “We felt we had an open invitation to mess around, particularly on this second the place TV is reinventing itself continuously, to have a present that reinvents itself season after season.

“So the concept subsequent season will really feel completely different and distinct in style from the earlier seasons? Sure, that’s completely a part of the construction of the present.”

Past that, it’s anybody’s guess as to what may occur – for instance will Dolores make a return in a brand new kind after her loss of life in season three? And is Charlotte constructing a military? For now, we’ll simply have to attend and see!

Westworld season 4 forged

There’s been no official announcement simply but, however we are able to safely assume that many of the large names will return – together with Harris, Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wooden and Jeffrey Wright.

We’d additionally count on to see the likes of Aaron Paul again for extra, whereas it’s probably that there will be another names becoming a member of the forged – we’ll let once we hear something concrete.

Westworld season 4 trailer

After all, with manufacturing not but underway, we’re a way off seeing a trailer for the following run for the time being. However to provide you an approximate timeframe on once we may count on to see one, a teaser for the third season (see beneath) was offered at San Diego Comedian-Con on 20th July 2019, some eight months previous to the season premiere.

A full season trailer adopted on 20th February, 2020 – virtually precisely one month forward of launch.

