When will What We Do In The Shadows return for season 3?

BBC Two’s offbeat comedy collection What We Do within the Shadows is formally returning for a 3rd season, persevering with the story of three immortal vampires residing in modern-day New York Metropolis.

Kayvan Novak (Fonejacker), Matt Berry (Toast of London) and Natasia Demetrious (The Massive Flower Combat) star as Nandor, Laszlo and Nadja, residing collectively in a hilariously awkward flat share.

Count on lots extra zany humour within the episodes to come back, because the writers proceed to flip gothic horror ideas on their head, with showrunner Paul Simms not too long ago hinting that one other fearsome creature will make its debut.

Right here’s all the things you want to learn about collection three of What We Do In The Shadows:

Will there be a season Three of What We Do In The Shadows?

Sure! US community FX confirmed the collection’ renewal on Friday 22nd Could, shortly earlier than season two landed within the UK.

Varied solid members reacted to the information, with Mark Proksch, who performs the hilariously uninteresting power vampire Colin Robinson, promising “extra silliness on the way in which”.

Legendary visitor star Mark Hamill even tweeted concerning the “nice” information, including: “Everybody’s favorite undead roommates will stay on for a third season!”

There appears to be an honest likelihood that Jim the Vampire – Laszlo’s nemesis and new coach of Pennsylvania’s ladies’s volleyball crew – will return for season three!

What We Do In The Shadows season Three launch date

FX has not but introduced a launch date for season three and manufacturing on the collection could also be held up by the continued pandemic, however What We Do In The Shadows may nonetheless make a return in 2021.

The second collection was filmed between October and December final 12 months, and launched within the US in April 2020, so if the manufacturing manages to remain on observe, season three may arrive as early as subsequent summer time.

After all, that’s topic to vary proper now. We’ll replace this web page with extra particulars as they arrive in.

What will occur in What We Do In The Shadows season 3?

**Spoilers forward for season two**

Season two of What We Do In The Shadows left viewers on an enormous cliffhanger as Nando’s loyal acquainted Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) used his inherited vampire-hunting expertise to kill the Vampiric Council and all of the immortal visitors on the Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires, saving his masters.

Season three is certain to discover the aftermath of this surprising incident – what will Nandor, Laszlo and Nadja do with Guillermo now that they know of his vampire-killing skills? And what will the vampire neighborhood consider the blood-sucking trio, who of their eyes have dedicated probably the most heinous crime a vampire can commit?

It’s doable they’ll come knocking sooner somewhat than later, as showrunner Paul Simms revealed on the What We Do within the Shadows [email protected] panel that the family will get a hellhound to defend it.

All through the final collection, we additionally noticed Guillermo develop more and more drained with serving Nandor after it turned obvious that the previous Ottoman Empire chief had no intentions of turning him right into a vampire.

Will he return to the ungrateful group’s abode and proceed serving their each whim?

On the What We Do within the Shadows panel at this 12 months’s [email protected], Simms added that Nandor “is likely to be trying for love” within the subsequent season, so it appears he’ll be far too preoccupied to show Guillermo – as at all times!

Simms additionally dropped a touch that Colin may lastly get some solutions about how he turned an power vampire, whereas additionally suggesting that gargoyles might be the subsequent spooky creatures added to the present’s fantasy world.

There’s additionally the small matter of the neighborhood of vampire hunters that Guillermo stumbled throughout half approach via final season; they gave the impression to be fully hopeless with out the assistance of Guillermo, however may return in season three in stronger type.

What We Do within the Shadows Comedian-Con panel

You’ll be able to take a look at the complete [email protected] panel for What We Do within the Shadows under.

What We Do In The Shadows solid

We’re virtually sure to see Kayvan Novak (Nandor the Relentless), Matt Berry (Laszlo Cravensworth), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson) and Harvey Guillén (Guillermo) return for season three, particularly given the dramatic occasions that passed off throughout final collection’ finale.

FX has not but teased a possible line-up of visitor stars for season three, however hopefully Jake McDorman will return as Jeff Suckler – the reincarnation of Nadja’s former love Gregor, beheaded by Laszlo in collection one who returned for one episode in season two as a ghost. Maybe he’ll reappear in a special type subsequent collection.



Simon the Devious – performed by Massive Mouth’s Nick Kroll – could return for one other collection, if he makes it out of that sewer, in addition to Mark Hamill, who performed Jim the Vampire, in season two.

What We Do In The Shadows is out there to stream on BBC iPlayer