When would the Brazilian Diogo de Oliveira debut with the University Pumas

Diogo de Oliveira would debut in Liga Mx against América (Photo: Twitter @ TransferLigaMX)

The Pumas will face the Águilas del America in a key match for his aspirations to secure a spot in the Liga Mx playoff zone. Given this, the strategist Andrés Lilini would analyze the possibility of including in the establishment Diogo de Oliveira, brand new Brazilian reinforcement of the university club.

Rodrigo Celorio, collaborator of TUDN, released the information where it is speculated that the UNAM technical staff contemplates the newly arrived soccer player so that he receives his first minutes of play in this capital classic. However, it is still uncertain if the South American will play the match from the starting eleven, or if he will be considered to enter the exchange during the 90 minutes.

The arrival of the Brazilian-born came after the Auriazul club announced the dismissal of the Panamanian striker Gabriel Torres, who did not meet expectations and was terminated due to his low level of performance.

Diogo de Oliveira was announced as a reinforcement for Pumas a few days ago (Photo: Twitter / @ PumasMX)

The offensive zone has been one of the weak points of the team led by Lillini, since the lack of creation of attacks on the attack and the forcefulness of its forwards have caused a poor goal effectiveness. Also, the star Juan Ignacio Dinenno he hasn’t shown the performance and scoring that catapulted him into a team star in previous tournaments.

Already with more than half of the tournament played, university students have only managed to score six times after 11 games. This record places Pumas in the penultimate place as the worst offense in Mexican soccer.

The great aerial game, physical strength and his 1.92 meters make Oliveira a good variant for the feline team in their quest to break through rival networks and get better results. These characteristics position it as a great option to complement Dinenno’s football on the attacking front.

Miguel Mejia Baron He opted for the Brazilian as one of the first incorporations in his new stage as the club’s sports president. The bet seems risky because Diogo, to his 24 years, has a short history. Oliveira is originally from the city of São Paulo and his first team was Atlética Francana from his country, with which he played several games in the Second Division Paulista.

Oliveira has a short career and will try his luck in the Liga Mx with Pumas (Photo: Facebook / @ pumasworld)

As one of his peculiarities, Oliveira Barbosa confessed to the Chilean media As that he had to try his luck as an employee of the renowned hamburger chain McDonal’s, Well, in his early days as a footballer and before making his debut in the first division, the forward had some financial complications.

The match against America can become a breaking point in this semester for those of the UNAM. A victory would come to put them directly into the league places, while a defeat would mean a tremendous blow and a descent to the bottom of the general table. The duel is scheduled for this coming Sunday, October 3 at 5:00 p.m. on the Azteca Stadium field.

With the importance known, Lilini wants to have all her arsenal available, so everything seems to indicate that Diogo will be one of the players who will play the duel against America. This great stage is the ideal to show if you have what it takes to excel in the Mexican league, just as he did in South American football.

KEEP READING:

Santiago Muñoz will wear number 30 in Newcastle, as the character in the movie “Gol”

Chivas vs Atlas: Akron Stadium will allow half of its capacity for the classic tapatío

Mexico shared its squad list: Raúl Jiménez and Chucky Lozano return to El Tri