Where all the Love Island: Australia contestants are now – your guide to who is still together

Love Island followers had been handled to a viewing of Love Island: Australia this summer season to make up for the lack of sequence 7, which was cancelled due to coronavirus.

The present was really filmed two years in the past, main many to query what the {couples} are up to now.

With the sequence coming to an finish on ITV, and the Love Island Australia winners quickly to be introduced, we did some digging to discover out what they’re doing in 2020 – after all, 24 months is a really very long time in showbiz!

And we are able to reveal that one in every of the {couples} is still together, however which one?

Right here’s every part that occurred as soon as the cameras stopped rolling.

Warning: this text incorporates spoilers about Love Island: Australia season one, which is airing on ITV2 proper now.

Amelia

She got here into the villa with Shelby on day 18, and instantly caught Josh’s eye.

He was in 5 completely different {couples} earlier than getting together together with her on day 24, however clearly these first 23 days for Josh didn’t matter, as the couple – who completed third on the present – are still together until at the present time.

They frequently share beloved up images on their Instagram, like this one in every of them throughout isolation.

Mark

Regardless of a late begin to the present, Mark managed to go away the villa with Millie Fuller on his arm.

The pair appeared inseparable after the present doing joint interviews and photoshoots. They even had plans to launch their very own style label known as Island Couture by the finish of 2018.

Nevertheless, issues didn’t work out between them they usually cut up in April 2019.

Sharing an announcement on his Instagram, Mark wrote: “Millie and I’ve had such a tremendous time together and we are going to endlessly cherish our particular moments.”

Kory

He set the report for the shortest time spent in the Villa. Simply days after getting into, he was dumped when Mac selected to couple up with Teddy as a substitute of him.

The concreter took the information nicely, saying: “The identify of the sport is Love Island and that didn’t occur for me.”

And we guess every part does occur for a cause, as a result of following the present, Kory managed to discover love together with his new girlfriend, Emily Craig.

The pair frequently share beloved up snaps on Instagram, like the one under of Kory wishing her “Completely satisfied bday shags” – good!

Shelby

She finally coupled up with Dom after bouncing round in the villa, nevertheless, issues didn’t final between the pair.

Dom introduced that they’d determined to finish issues, saying: “We’ve determined that we are finest off as mates. This is one thing we had each lately mentioned and agreed upon and is not a sudden choice.”

He then dated fellow Islander Tayla for just a few months, however they cut up up final 12 months. Shelby is now beloved up together with her boyfriend Harry Binks – who is a motocross rider.

Teddy

He definitely ruffled Eden’s feathers when he requested to take Erin on a date after arriving as a bombshell, but it surely wasn’t sufficient to win Erin over.

Since being on the present, Teddy has spoken about his hardship after profitable offers dried up for him.

He stated: “It dries up fairly shortly, after which all of a sudden three months later nobody cares about Love Island season one anymore, you’ve spent all your cash, you’ve obtained bank card debt and I discovered myself on Search on the lookout for jobs mainly.”

Fortunately, he appears to have gotten again on his toes now and has began a profession in e-commerce.

Dom

He left the present with Shelby, however the pair determined to keep mates as a substitute.

Dom wasn’t utterly unfortunate in love, although, as he ended up relationship one other contestant, Tayla Damir.

Issues didn’t final between them although, and Tayla is now in a brand new relationship. Dom sparked rumours that he is likely to be relationship Lottie Tomlinson after he posted an image of them on his Instagram. Nevertheless, neither have confirmed this.

One issues for positive, he’s still very a lot in a bromance with Josh.

Who stated romance was useless?

Edyn ‘Mac’

Shortly after showing on the present, Mac began her personal YouTube channel answering questions from followers and sharing movies reminiscent of one titled: “boyfriend charges my outfits.”

And sure that isn’t only a made-up title and does imply that she’s now in a relationship.

Mac has been relationship The Bachelor’s Apollo Jackson – who works as a DJ – for just below two years now.

The couple confirmed their romance in January 2019, and have been sharing a lot of beloved up pics on Instagram ever since.

Jaxon

Regardless of coupling with Shelby on the present, Jaxon left all on his Jack Jones.

He’s since being doing somewhat little bit of modelling and promotion for manufacturers on his social media.

And final 12 months, he was planning to make a return to the highlight on Australia’s Ninja Warrior, nevertheless, his scenes had been minimize due to time constraints.

John James

His Love Island expertise didn’t final lengthy, after he determined to stop the villa after just some days of arriving as bombshell.

Today, John is specializing in his DJ-ing profession and has promised followers they’ll see new music quickly.

As for girlfriends, your guess is pretty much as good ours! John retains a really low profile on the ‘gram so it’s not clear whether or not he’s relationship or not.

He hasn’t cropped up on another actuality reveals, although, since showing on the UK’s Massive Brother and Love Island – are John’s actuality TV days behind him?

Francoise

After being caught in a love triangle with Elias and Millie, Fran left the villa on her personal.

Like lots of her co-stars, she’s managed to forge a really profitable influencing profession, selling content material for supply providers, watches and make up manufacturers.

She’s additionally stored involved with a few of her LI friends, together with Cassidy, Erin, Shelby and Mac.

As for her love life, it seems like Fran has been on the lookout for love life on-line, lately signing up to Bumble to meet new individuals whereas in quarantine.

Elias

A variety of the girls had their eye on Elias when he was in the villa, nevertheless, he left the Island a single man and stated he would possibly slide into the DMs of a woman he had spoken to beforehand on Instagram.

After the present, there have been rumours he’d dated each Francoise and Cassidy.

These days you could find him modelling, browsing and selling manufacturers on his Instagram – the place he has over 100ok followers.

He was relationship a mannequin named Effy Harvard, nevertheless, the pair haven’t posted any images of one another in an extended whereas.

Tayla

Tayla could have received the present with Grant, however she didn’t get a lot of an opportunity to have fun. Lower than three weeks after the present’s finale, it was revealed that Grant really had a girlfriend, and had gone on the sequence purely for the functions of self-promotion. The worst bit? His girlfriend took him again!

No pores and skin off Tayla’s nostril although, she obtained together with one in every of the different lads from the sequence, Dom Thomas. They cut up up in June final 12 months, and Tayla started a relationship with AFL soccer participant Nathan Broad. Work-wise, Tayla has harnessed the energy of influencing, representing varied manufacturers and launching her personal line of scrunchies.

Eden

Eden was a runner up on season one, and stayed with companion Erin for just a few months earlier than splitting up. The break-up was ugly, with all kinds of accusations flying round and Erin posting a “tell-all video” on YouTube. Eden has put that chapter of his life behind him now, and is relationship Cyrell Jiminez-Paule, who appeared on the Australian model of Married at First Sight. The couple had their first child together earlier this 12 months.

Eden has additionally loved success as a mannequin, profitable Mr World Australia in 2019.

Cassidy

Regardless of being unfortunate in love on the present, Cassidy has made an awesome influencing profession for herself in the years which have adopted. She promotes a lot of completely different manufacturers and says the influencing is more durable work than individuals suppose. She has remained BFFs with Francoise from the present, and she or he’s in love with a brand new man (though she’s protecting his id a secret).

Millie

Millie stayed in a relationship with Mark for just a few months after the present, however finally they known as time on the relationship. Millie is very energetic as an influencer, and she or he still posts a lot of cute canine pics.

Josh

Thank goodness for Josh, the solely unique islander to discover love on the present! He is still with latecomer Amelia, and the couple are very a lot in love. Josh is clearly nice at sustaining relationships, as he has continued his bromance with Dom too – they actually have a podcast together known as Intelligence Pending with Josh and Dom.

Charlie

Regardless of solely showing on the present for just a few days, Charlie has continued to construct his profile and launched his personal clothes line, Cabu. He is additionally pursuing a profession in performing and singing.

Justin

Justin is still modelling, and has continued to construct his profile since the present, additionally showing on the Australian I’m A Celeb… Get Me Out of Right here. He welcomed his first baby, Leo, into the world in Could this 12 months, though he had already cut up up with the child’s mum, Anita.

Grant

Certain, he received the sequence with Tayla, however Grant will all the time be remembered for being the dangerous boy who conned everybody into believing he was single, when really he had a girlfriend, Lucy again in Aus! She took him again, the couple are still together and Grant obtained his want of changing into well-known, leaving Tayla out in the chilly.

Grant has launched his personal clothes line, known as Royal Attire, which he fashions himself.

Erin

After a tough, highly-publicised break-up with Eden, Erin discovered love with a person known as Mike, and the couple moved in together.

She’s had an thrilling couple of years, travelling spherical Europe, launching her personal style line known as That’s so Fetch, and collaborating on this 12 months’s sequence of the Aussie model of I’m A Celeb… Get Me Out of Right here!.

Natasha

Tasha has turn out to be an A Grade influencer since leaving the villa – she has a YouTube channel purely devoted to her making an attempt on garments. She additionally owns a luxurious hair and sweetness salon.

Kim

After getting into as a bombshell contestant, Kim didn’t final lengthy on the present. She appears to be high-quality now although, and is still a bikini mannequin, in addition to an influencer.

Love Island: Australia airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2.