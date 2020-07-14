Where all the Love Island: Australia contestants are now – your guide to who is still together

Love Island followers had been handled to a viewing of Love Island: Australia this summer season to make up for the lack of collection 7, which was cancelled due to coronavirus.

The present was truly filmed two years in the past, main many to query what the {couples} are up to now.

With the collection coming to an finish on ITV, and the Love Island Australia winners quickly to be introduced, we did some digging to discover out what they’re doing in 2020 – after all, 24 months is a really very long time in showbiz!

And we are able to reveal that certainly one of the {couples} is still together, however which one?

Right here’s all the pieces that occurred as soon as the cameras stopped rolling.

Warning: this text comprises spoilers about Love Island: Australia season one, which is airing on ITV2 proper now.

Amelia

She got here into the villa with Shelby on day 18, and instantly caught Josh’s eye.

He was in 5 totally different {couples} earlier than getting together together with her on day 24, however clearly these first 23 days for Josh didn’t matter, as the couple – who completed third on the present – are still together until at the present time.

They often share beloved up pictures on their Instagram, like this certainly one of them throughout isolation.

Mark

Regardless of a late begin to the present, Mark managed to go away the villa with Millie Fuller on his arm.

The pair appeared inseparable after the present doing joint interviews and photoshoots. They even had plans to launch their very own style label known as Island Couture by the finish of 2018.

Nonetheless, issues didn’t work out between them and so they break up in April 2019.

Sharing a press release on his Instagram, Mark wrote: “Millie and I’ve had such an incredible time together and we’ll without end cherish our particular moments.”

Kory

He set the document for the shortest time spent in the Villa. Simply days after coming into, he was dumped when Mac selected to couple up with Teddy as a substitute of him.

The concreter took the information nicely, saying: “The identify of the recreation is Love Island and that didn’t occur for me.”

And we guess all the pieces does occur for a cause, as a result of following the present, Kory managed to discover love together with his new girlfriend, Emily Craig.

The pair often share beloved up snaps on Instagram, like the one under of Kory wishing her “Blissful bday shags” – good!

Shelby

She finally coupled up with Dom after bouncing round in the villa, nevertheless, issues didn’t final between the pair.

Dom introduced that they’d determined to finish issues, saying: “Now we have determined that we are greatest off as mates. This is one thing we had each not too long ago mentioned and agreed upon and is not a sudden resolution.”

He then dated fellow Islander Tayla for a couple of months, however they break up up final 12 months. Shelby is now beloved up together with her boyfriend Harry Binks – who is a motocross rider.

Teddy

He definitely ruffled Eden’s feathers when he requested to take Erin on a date after arriving as a bombshell, but it surely wasn’t sufficient to win Erin over.

Since being on the present, Teddy has spoken about his hardship after profitable offers dried up for him.

He mentioned: “It dries up fairly shortly, after which all of a sudden three months later nobody cares about Love Island season one anymore, you’ve spent all your cash, you’ve obtained bank card debt and I discovered myself on Search searching for jobs mainly.”

Fortunately, he appears to have gotten again on his toes now and has began a profession in e-commerce.

Dom

He left the present with Shelby, however the pair determined to keep mates as a substitute.

Dom wasn’t utterly unfortunate in love, although, as he ended up courting one other contestant, Tayla Damir.

Issues didn’t final between them although, and Tayla is now in a brand new relationship. Dom sparked rumours that he could be courting Lottie Tomlinson after he posted an image of them on his Instagram. Nonetheless, neither have confirmed this.

One issues for certain, he’s still very a lot in a bromance with Josh.

Who mentioned romance was useless?

Edyn ‘Mac’

Shortly after showing on the present, Mac began her personal YouTube channel answering questions from followers and sharing movies similar to one titled: “boyfriend charges my outfits.”

And sure that isn’t only a made-up title and does imply that she’s now in a relationship.

Mac has been courting The Bachelor’s Apollo Jackson – who works as a DJ – for slightly below two years now.

The couple confirmed their romance in January 2019, and have been sharing numerous beloved up pics on Instagram ever since.

Jaxon

Regardless of coupling with Shelby on the present, Jaxon left all on his Jack Jones.

He’s since being doing a bit little bit of modelling and promotion for manufacturers on his social media.

And final 12 months, he was planning to make a return to the highlight on Australia’s Ninja Warrior, nevertheless, his scenes had been lower due to time constraints.

John James

His Love Island expertise didn’t final lengthy, after he determined to stop the villa after only a few days of arriving as bombshell.

Nowadays, John is specializing in his DJ-ing profession and has promised followers they’ll see new music quickly.

As for girlfriends, your guess is pretty much as good ours! John retains a really low profile on the ‘gram so it’s not clear whether or not he’s courting or not.

He hasn’t cropped up on some other actuality reveals, although, since showing on the UK’s Massive Brother and Love Island – are John’s actuality TV days behind him?

Francoise

After being caught in a love triangle with Elias and Millie, Fran left the villa on her personal.

Like a lot of her co-stars, she’s managed to forge a really profitable influencing profession, selling content material for supply providers, watches and make up manufacturers.

She’s additionally saved in touch with a few of her LI friends, together with Cassidy, Erin, Shelby and Mac.

As for her love life, it seems like Fran has been searching for love life on-line, not too long ago signing up to Bumble to meet new folks whereas in quarantine.

Elias

Numerous the women had their eye on Elias when he was in the villa, nevertheless, he left the Island a single man and mentioned he may slide into the DMs of a lady he had spoken to beforehand on Instagram.

After the present, there have been rumours he’d dated each Francoise and Cassidy.

These days yow will discover him modelling, browsing and selling manufacturers on his Instagram – the place he has over 100okay followers.

He was courting a mannequin named Effy Harvard, nevertheless, the pair haven’t posted any pictures of one another in a protracted whereas.

Tayla

Tayla could have gained the present with Grant, however she didn’t get a lot of an opportunity to rejoice. Lower than three weeks after the present’s finale, it was revealed that Grant truly had a girlfriend, and had gone on the collection purely for the functions of self-promotion. The worst bit? His girlfriend took him again!

No pores and skin off Tayla’s nostril although, she obtained together with certainly one of the different lads from the collection, Dom Thomas. They break up up in June final 12 months, and Tayla started a relationship with AFL soccer participant Nathan Broad. Work-wise, Tayla has harnessed the energy of influencing, representing varied manufacturers and launching her personal line of scrunchies.

Eden

Eden was a runner up on season one, and stayed with accomplice Erin for a couple of months earlier than splitting up. The break-up was ugly, with all types of accusations flying round and Erin posting a “tell-all video” on YouTube. Eden has put that chapter of his life behind him now, and is courting Cyrell Jiminez-Paule, who appeared on the Australian model of Married at First Sight. The couple had their first child together earlier this 12 months.

Eden has additionally loved success as a mannequin, profitable Mr World Australia in 2019.

Cassidy

Regardless of being unfortunate in love on the present, Cassidy has made an awesome influencing profession for herself in the years which have adopted. She promotes numerous totally different manufacturers and says the influencing is tougher work than folks assume. She has remained BFFs with Francoise from the present, and she or he’s in love with a brand new man (though she’s maintaining his id a secret).

Millie

Millie stayed in a relationship with Mark for a couple of months after the present, however finally they known as time on the relationship. Millie is very lively as an influencer, and she or he still posts numerous cute canine pics.

Josh

Thank goodness for Josh, the solely unique islander to discover love on the present! He is still with latecomer Amelia, and the couple are very a lot in love. Josh is clearly nice at sustaining relationships, as he has continued his bromance with Dom too – they also have a podcast together known as Intelligence Pending with Josh and Dom.

Charlie

Regardless of solely showing on the present for a couple of days, Charlie has continued to construct his profile and launched his personal clothes line, Cabu. He is additionally pursuing a profession in performing and singing.

Justin

Justin is still modelling, and has continued to construct his profile since the present, additionally showing on the Australian I’m A Movie star… Get Me Out of Right here. He welcomed his first little one, Leo, into the world in Might this 12 months, though he had already break up up with the child’s mum, Anita.

Grant

Positive, he gained the collection with Tayla, however Grant will at all times be remembered for being the dangerous boy who conned everybody into believing he was single, when truly he had a girlfriend, Lucy again in Aus! She took him again, the couple are still together and Grant obtained his want of turning into well-known, leaving Tayla out in the chilly.

Grant has launched his personal clothes line, known as Royal Attire, which he fashions himself.

Erin

After a troublesome, highly-publicised break-up with Eden, Erin discovered love with a person known as Mike, and the couple moved in together.

She’s had an thrilling couple of years, travelling spherical Europe, launching her personal style line known as That’s so Fetch, and collaborating on this 12 months’s collection of the Aussie model of I’m A Movie star… Get Me Out of Right here!.

Natasha

Tasha has develop into an A Grade influencer since leaving the villa – she has a YouTube channel purely devoted to her making an attempt on garments. She additionally owns a luxurious hair and sweetness salon.

Kim

After coming into as a bombshell contestant, Kim didn’t final lengthy on the present. She appears to be wonderful now although, and is still a bikini mannequin, in addition to an influencer.

Love Island: Australia airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2. Take a look at our Love Island: Australia contestants guide. To seek out out what else is on, try our TV Guide.