Where all the restaurants are from Celebrity MasterChef – location guide

Celebrity MasterChef is again on our screens with one other spherical of well-known faces donning their aprons to impress Greg Wallace and John Torode.

With two heats having taken place up to now, we’ve seen the likes of Sam Quek, Dominic Littlewood, Myles Stephenson, John Barnes and the remainder of the Celebrity MasterChef line-up go to quite a lot of critically-acclaimed restaurants in London for his or her skilled cooking problem, leaving viewers watering at the mouth for spiced lamb mince, halibut and rooster wings.

If Celebrity MasterChef has impressed your subsequent eating expertise, now that restaurants are legally allowed to open, we’ve collated the checklist of each restaurant visited throughout season 15 of this collection so that you can choose from.

Episode 1: Allegra

In episode one in all Celebrity MasterChef’s first heats, footballer John Barnes, Rak Su’s Myles Stephenson and comic Judi had been tasked with serving up fashionable British dishes in Stratford Resort’s restaurant and bar Allegra.

Based mostly in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, Allegra is a restaurant which boasts a menu influenced by fashionable European meals, produced by the restaurant’s personal natural farm. Irish chef Patrick Powell is Allegra’s head chef.

Episode 1: Yeni

In the first episode of week one, actress Shyko Amos and The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner had been despatched to Turkish restaurant Yeni.

Yeni, primarily based in Soho, London, opened final yr, with head chef Civan Er at the helm. The restaurant serves Turkish dishes impressed by Istanbul.

Episode 4: Cinnamon Kitchen

In the first episode of Celebrity MasterChef’s second spherical of heats, Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson, presenter Dominic Littlewood and Olympic hockey participant Sam Quek had been tasked with cooking for 50 folks at the Cinnamon Kitchen.

Based mostly in London’s Battersea Energy Station, Cinnamon Kitchen serves fashionable Indian meals while utilizing the better of British produce. While the restaurant in Battersea is led by Head Chef Rakesh Ravindran Nair, there are additionally Cinnamon Kitchens in Metropolis London and Oxford.

Episode 4: Copper & Ink

Throughout episode 4 of Celebrity MasterChef, drag queen Baga Chipz and actor Phil Daniels are despatched to south east London restaurant Copper & Ink.

This restaurant, primarily based in Blackheath, serves traditional French and Scandinavian delicacies with Head Chef Rob Parks main in the kitchen. Copper & Ink is ran by 2015 MasterChef finalist Tony Rodd.

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. When you’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe, take a look at our TV Guide.