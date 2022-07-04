Where and at what time to see all the Saturday activity of Liga MX

André Pierre Gignac vs. Sebastián Jurado, in Cruz Azul vs. Tigres in the quarterfinals of Grita México 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

Activity in Mexican soccer has returned. With the Puebla’s victory over Mazatlan officially launched on Opening 2022 of Liga MX and although two games were estimated for the first day (Necaxa vs. Toluca was suspended due to bad weather), the programming continues normally for this Saturday, July 2.

On Saturday, four games will be played with the rescheduling of the commitment between Rayos and Diablos. However, the day is starring the action of three of the big four: Guadalajara, Blue Cross and America. In addition to the most successful team in terms of titles, the tigers of Nuevo León that will be received at the Machine.

The first of the events will be with the Chivas facing the Bravos de Juárez. The rojiblanco team faces a new semester with just two signings made in the summer: Alan Mozo from the Pumas and from Reuben the Bear González, who came from Necaxa. Guadalajara seeks to improve what was done in the last tournament, when they reached the quarterfinals through playoffs.

Isaac Brizuela of Chivas disputes the ball with Fabián Castillo de Juárez in Mexican soccer, Akron stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco state (Mexico). EFE / Francisco Guasco



As a rival is a border squad that was one of the most active institutions in the market. Among its additions are Alfredo Talavera, Jesus Dueñas, Alan Medina or Mauro Lainez. In the last soccer year, Bravos paid the millionaire fine for having been in the last position of the quotient table.

Where and what time to see? Saturday July 02 at 17:00 hourscentral Mexico time.

Where? In the Akron Stadiumin Zapopan, Jalisco.

Transmission? Through the signal of Izzi and Chivas TV.

Regiomontanos and capitalinos meet again and early in the tournament. Tigers and Cruz Azul they met in the quarterfinals of Clausura 2022 with a favorable result for those of Nuevo León. Now, with the templates barely modified, the faces of the felines can be seen again (only Carlos Rotondi was announced in the cement institution).

Where and what time to see? Saturday July 02 at 19:05 hourscentral Mexico time.

Where? At the University Stadium, in San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León.

Transmission? Through the TUDN signal.

Pedro Aquino, player of America from Mexico. | Photo: EFE

America starts the tournament at home receiving the two-time Mexican soccer champion, the Atlas Foxes. The Eagles have the express desire to win the championship and for this they must start the semester in the best way with a victory. However, the rojinegros are presented as the best team in Liga MX during the last year.

The azulcrema institution has been reinforced with two outstanding elements: the Uruguayan Jonathan little head Rodríguez and the mexican Nestor Araujo. They were joined by Jürgen Damm and Alonso Escoboza (who returns to the club after finishing his loan at Necaxa). In addition to the ratification of Fernando Ortiz on the bench. By Atlas, came men like Idekel Domínguez, Edison Flores y Mauro Manotas.

Where and what time to see? Saturday July 02 at 21:05 hourscentral Mexico time.

Where? At the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City.

Transmission? Through the TUDN signal.

