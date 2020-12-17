Where and how much did political party spend during Delhi Assembly Election 2020, ADR revealed

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: This year, during the assembly elections in Delhi, which political party got how much money, where and how much money was spent, who gave details, who did not give it. The report of all this has been released by ADR, Association for Democratic Reforms. According to the report, five political parties received funds of around Rs 50 crore, while a total of Rs 34.32 crore, including Rs 22 crore was spent on advertising in the media. Also Read – Demand in Bengal, Ruckus in Assam: What will be BJP’s stand on citizenship law before Assembly elections?

The highest expenditure was spent on advertising

In a statement released on Thursday, the non-governmental organization ADR, which works for election reforms, said that political parties spent the maximum, Rs 22.72 crore on advertising in the media. 8.05 crore was spent on publicity material and Rs. 28 lakh on public meetings.

These parties have not given details

The ADR said that the parties spent 51.91 percent of the total expenditure on the yatra, or Rs 68,000 on Star campaigners and Rs 63,000 on other leaders. The organization said, "It has been more than 230 days since the elections, yet information about the expenditure incurred by BJP, NCP, CPI, JD (U), RJD, RLD, SHS and AIFB is not publicly available." .

Five parties gave details late

The ADR said that five political parties – CPI (M), BSP, AAP, LJP and Congress provided details of expenditure on delays of 79 days, 138 days, 138 days, 145 days and 162 days respectively. ADR said, “Despite contesting the elections, LJP said that there was no expenditure.” Information was provided for 145 days’ delay in giving the details, despite the non-expense. “

It is necessary to give details of expenses, otherwise penalty should be imposed

The ADR has said that it should be necessary for all political parties to provide details of expenditure in proper format to the Election Commission within the stipulated time frame and impose penalties on parties who do not provide details in time. The Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats in the elections held in Delhi for the 70-member Assembly in February, while the BJP won eight seats. Congress did not win a single seat in the election.

Source: PTI Hindi