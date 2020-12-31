Where and how to celebrate the New Year between the night curfew in Delhi, get directions and routes here

Night curfew has been imposed by the Disaster Management Authority in Delhi before the start of the new year in the capital Delhi due to the corona epidemic. Also, it is forbidden to gather more than 5 people in one place. In such a situation, the celebration of New Year in the capital Delhi may fade. Because in the capital, the New Year celebration is usually celebrated throughout the night. Also Read – Night Curfew Timing in Delhi: Today and tomorrow night curfew in Delhi, New Year’s celebrations fade

Traffic Police Preparation Also Read – Delhi Metro Guidelines released – Ban on exiting Rajiv Chowk after 9 pm on 31 December

On the occasion of the New Year, the traffic police in Delhi is also fully ready and is waiting to keep the traffic organized. Let us know that on the occasion of New Year there is a lot of crowd at India Gate. In such a situation, in order to control the crowd, vehicles will be banned before 10 o’clock. These vehicles will not be allowed to pass through the area of ​​India Gate. On the other hand, Janpath Golchakar, Rafi Marg, Rajendra Prasad Road, Mandi House, Mathura Road-Purana Qila, Mathura Road-Sher Shah Road, SBM-Zakir Hussain Marg, MSBM-Pandara Road, Q Point, MNNP Golchakkar, Sunhari Masjid Molchakkar, Rajpath Road etc. Will be diverted Also Read – Night Curfew Latest News: Corona graph decreased, now no curfew will be imposed in this state from January 1

At the same time, from the evening of December 31, the police and traffic police will come into action and will take care of traffic rules. During this period, the deployment of traffic police will be seen at places like New Friends Colony, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Saket, Hauz Khas, Defense Colony, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka Palam Airport, Ashok Vihar, Model Town Area etc.

At the same time, new guidelines have also been issued by the Delhi Metro. Due to less crowding on the occasion of New Year, it will not be allowed to exit Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on 31 December. At the same time, DMRC has advised those traveling from metros to make their plans only after reading the guidelines.