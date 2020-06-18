Where and how to watch Red Arrows flypast for 80th anniversary of wartime speech today

French President Emmanuel Macron is being welcomed to London with a flypast of the Red Arrows today.

The President’s go to marks 80 years since WW2 French Resistance Chief Charles de Gaulle made his historic broadcast to occupied France from the UK. “I name upon all Frenchmen who need to stay free to hear to my voice and comply with me,” he mentioned.

The Red Arrows will flypast with their French equal, La Patrouille de France and the Coldstream Guards may also type a guard of honour.

Macron will go to the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall within the first massive royal engagement since lockdown began. The group will meet at Prince Charles’ London residence the place he, and Camilla, self remoted after Prince Charles contracted the virus in March. They’re at the moment staying in Birkhall, Scotland and are travelling to London for the occasion.

What time can I see the Red Arrows flypast?

You’ll give you the chance to watch the Red Arrows flypast this afternoon. The crew will journey over London to mark President Macron’s go to however they may also be seen after taking off from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire at 4.40pm. The route will take them to London earlier than Essex, Suffolk and then Norfolk.

They’re anticipated to fly south west of Wantage at 4.43pm persevering with throughout to Wooton Bassett for 4.45pm, west of Pewsey at 4.47pm and then close to Newbury at 4.50pm.

The desire then fly down south west of Kingsclere for 4.51pm, heading over west of Arborfield Garrison at 4.54pm. They are going to then cruise over the next:

Weybridge 4.57pm

Richmond Park 4.58pm

Horse Guards Parade 5pm

The Red Arrows will then fly east in the direction of Colchester (5.07pm) up in the direction of Ipswich, East Harling then up to Skegness for 5.22pm. The route ends in RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at 5.27pm.

Timeline of occasions

French President visits Clarence Home – ceremonial Guard of Honour from The Coldstream Guards and music by The Band of the Coldstream Guards

A piper and bugler from the British Military to play throughout a ceremony on the statue of Charles de Gaulle in Carlton Gardens, Westminster.

Red Arrows will flypast within the afternoon.

How come Macron doesn’t have to isolate?

The French President has been given an exemption on the 14-day quarantine rule as he’s a “consultant of a international nation on enterprise.” He’ll nonetheless observe social distancing guidelines.

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information