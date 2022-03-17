Where and when to see the tenth inauguration to the Hall of Fame in Pachuca

The International Soccer Hall of Fame will open its doors to the tenth generation of soccer players (Photo: Twitter/@MarcoGarcia107)

After the forced suspension worldwide derived from the health crisis caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the National and International Soccer Hall of Fame of Pachuca, Hidalgo, will invest its tenth generation of athletes. In this sense, the Gota de Plata Auditorium will have the presence of world-class players such as RonaldinhoMaribel Dominguez, Oswaldo Sanchez, Roberto Carlosamong others.

In the most recent days, through the social networks of the National and International Hall of Fame, the name of the 12 characters that will integrate the most recent generation. In each of the publications they have also disclosed the merits that each of the people consolidated throughout their professional career to be invested on this occasion.

Despite the fact that Hidalgo, like 30 other states of the Republic, is already at the green color of the epidemiological risk traffic light, the ceremony will have a reduced capacity. The venue will only be able to host attendees at 66% of its total capacity. The rest of the football fans will be able to follow the actions live and directly on various platforms.

Ronaldinho will lead the tenth generation of footballers invested (Photo: Christian Hartmann/REUTERS)

Place: Silver Drop Auditorium, Pachuca, Hidalgo.

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Hour: 18:00

Television: the event will be broadcast through the pay television signal. In Mexico, the signal will be available through the cameras of Fox Sportsas well as Sure Sports. Meanwhile, for the United States, the channel where the actions will be transmitted will be TUDN.

Internet: the official website and application of Fox Sports they will also provide the live broadcast to subscribers. On the other hand, the YouTube channel of Claro Sports will carry out the live broadcast of the tenth investiture ceremony for free.

Radio: Radio listeners will also be able to follow the coverage through 1030 amplitude modulation (am), as well as 107.3 frequency modulation (fm) through the microphones of The Eighth Sports.

Pablo Larios Iwasaki, who will be invested, was a goalkeeper for Zacatepec, Cruz Azul, Toros Neza and Puebla (Photo: [email protected])

The dozen soccer players who will enter the International Soccer Hall of Fame are divided into three categories. The first one is from women’s soccerwhich will be made up of Maribel Dominguez, legendary ex-soccer player considered the best in the history of national football; as well as Pia SundhageSwedish coach and who also had an outstanding step as a professional soccer player in Europe.

The second category consists of national soccer players. Oswaldo SanchezWorld Cup exporter; Jesus of the Walllegendary former central defender; Pablo Larios Iwasakithe Jungle Porter; Antonio Carlos Santosa reference for Club América; Didi, midfielder who shone with the Red Sharks of Veracruz; as well as Vincent Peredaknown as the Major Devil and that he played his entire career with the mexiquenses.

Finally, one of the most anticipated categories is that of international footballers. In this category they will be invested RonaldinhoRoberto Carlos, Fabio Canavvaro and Raul Gonzalezwho will not attend the Ceremony due to his commitments to Real Madrid de Castilla, in the Spanish League.

The last time the Investiture Ceremony took place was in 2019. On that occasion, Michael Calero He was the protagonist of the act. They also entered Thomas Boy, Tomas Balcázar the PeaArrigo Sacchi, Javier Zanetti, Gabriel Batistuta, Sissi, Maria Jose The Pele VargasPavel Pardo, the Hawk Peña, Didier Deschamps and Raymond Kopa.

