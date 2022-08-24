Where and when to watch the Destiny 2 Showcase, with the Eclipse expansion trailer and Season 18 details

A place to see the future of the space action MMO.

As promised, Bungie will issue a new programa Destiny 2 Showcase this week. For those less familiar with the matter, it is an annual broadcast in which the American developer shares details about the near future of its popular action MMO; an unmissable event for his followers. This year, the event will revolve around the Lightfall expansion announcement (Eclipse, if you prefer it in Spanish) as well as all the news of season 18.

You can watch the event live on Twitch or via YouTube on August 23 starting at 5:00 p.m. CEST—the pre-show will last an hour, and Bungie employees promise “it’s going to be a lot of fun.” Starting at 18:00 CEST, the announcements will gradually scroll. As a reminder, Lightfall is the penultimate chapter in the saga of Light and Darkness, which should conclude in 2024 with the release of The Final Shape (barring unforeseen events) closing the Destiny’s first decade.

Rumors and leaks aside, hopefully with the release of S18 on August 23 we will have among us Arc 3.0 subclass reworks, new narrative content, activities, etc. Of course, that covers the incursion salvaged from the Destiny Content Vault. Beyond that, we should also have trailers and information about new mechanics and design philosophies coming to Lightfall sometime in 2023.

As Bungie defines the future of the franchise, it’s also working in parallel with at least one new IP that has been talked about generously over the past few years: while it recruits new talent, job offers and other clues make us think that maybe it can be related to a mobile multiplayer title. The chances of seeing it in motion this week are slim, yes: for something the program that concerns us is called Destiny 2 Showcase.

