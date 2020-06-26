Where are the cast of Love Island: Australia now? Your guide to who is still together

For those who’re hooked on Love Island: Australia proper now, you’ve most likely been questioning what the islanders are up to now. In any case, the sequence was filmed two years in the past, and 24 months is a very long time in showbiz…

So we did some digging to discover out what they’re doing in 2020, and we are able to reveal that one of the {couples} is still together, however which one?

Warning: this text accommodates spoilers about Love Island: Australia season one, which is airing on ITV2 proper now.

Edyn ‘Mac’

Shortly after showing on the present, Mac began her personal YouTube channel answering questions from followers and sharing movies akin to one titled: “boyfriend charges my outfits.”

And sure that isn’t only a made-up title and does imply that she’s now in a relationship.

Mac has been idating The Bachelor’s Apollo Jackson – who works as a DJ – for slightly below two years now.

The couple confirmed their romance in January 2019, and have been sharing heaps of liked up pics on Instagram ever since.

Jaxon

Regardless of coupling with Shelby on the present, Jaxon left all on his Jack Jones.

He’s since being doing slightly bit of modelling and promotion for manufacturers on his social media.

And final yr, he was planning to make a return to the highlight on Australia’s Ninja Warrior, nonetheless, his scenes have been minimize due to time constraints.

John James

His Love Island expertise didn’t final lengthy, after he determined to stop the villa after just some days of arriving as bombshell.

Nowadays, John is specializing in his DJ-ing profession and has promised followers they’ll see new music quickly.

As for girlfriends, your guess is pretty much as good ours! John retains a really low profile on the gram so it’s not clear whether or not he’s relationship or not.

He hasn’t cropped up on every other actuality reveals, although, since showing on the UK’s Massive Brother and Love Island – are John’s actuality TV days behind him?

Francoise

After being caught in a love triangle with Elias and Millie, Fran left the villa on her personal.

Like many of her co-stars, she’s managed to forge a really profitable influencing profession, selling content material for supply providers, watches and make up manufacturers.

She’s additionally saved involved with some of her LI friends, together with Cassidy, Erin, Shelby and Mac.

As for her love life, it seems to be like Fran has been searching for love life on-line, lately signing up to Bumble to meet new folks whereas in quarantine.

Elias

Loads of the girls had their eye on Elias when he was in the villa, nonetheless, he left the Island a single man and stated he may slide into the DMs of a lady he had spoken to beforehand on Instagram.

After the present, there have been rumours he’d dated each Francoise and Cassidy.

These days you’ll find him modelling, browsing and selling manufacturers on his Instagram – the place he has over 100ok followers.

He was relationship a extremely scorching mannequin named Effy Harvard, nonetheless, the pair haven’t posted any images of one another in an extended whereas…

Tayla

Tayla might have received the present with Grant, however she didn’t get a lot of an opportunity to have fun. Lower than three weeks after the present’s finale, it was revealed that Grant really had a girlfriend, and had gone on the sequence purely for the functions of self-promotion. The worst bit? His girlfriend took him again!

No pores and skin off Tayla’s nostril although, she received together with one of the different lads from the sequence, Dom Thomas. They break up up in June final yr, and Tayla started a relationship with AFL soccer participant Nathan Broad. Work-wise, Tayla has harnessed the energy of influencing, representing numerous manufacturers and launching her personal line of scrunchies.

Eden

Eden was a runner up on season one, and stayed with companion Erin for just a few months earlier than splitting up. The break-up was ugly, with all kinds of accusations flying round and Erin posting a “tell-all video” on YouTube. Eden has put that chapter of his life behind him now, and is relationship Cyrell Jiminez-Paule, who appeared on the Australian model of Married at First Sight. The couple had their first child together earlier this yr.

Eden has additionally loved success as a mannequin, successful Mr World Australia in 2019.

Cassidy

Regardless of being unfortunate in love on the present, Cassidy has made an awesome influencing profession for herself in the years which have adopted. She promotes heaps of completely different manufacturers and says the influencing is tougher work than folks assume. She has remained BFFs with Francoise from the present, and he or she’s in love with a brand new man (though she’s conserving his id a secret).

Millie

Millie stayed in a relationship with Mark for just a few months after the present, however ultimately they known as time on the relationship. Millie is very energetic as an influencer, and he or she still posts heaps of cute canine pics.

Josh

Thank goodness for Josh, the solely authentic islander to discover love on the present! He is still with latecomer Amelia, and the couple are very a lot in love. Josh is clearly nice at sustaining relationships, as he has continued his bromance with Dom too – they actually have a podcast together known as, “Intelligence Pending with Josh and Dom”.

Charlie

Regardless of solely showing on the present for just a few days, Charlie has continued to construct his profile and launched his personal clothes line, Cabu. He is additionally pursuing a profession in performing and singing.

Justin

Justin is still modelling, and has continued to construct his profile since the present, additionally showing on the Australian I’m A Superstar… Get Me Out of Right here. He welcomed his first youngster, Leo, into the world in Could this yr, though he had already break up up with the child’s mum, Anita.

Grant

Positive, he received the sequence with Tayla, however Grant will at all times be remembered for being the dangerous boy who conned everybody into believing he was single, when really he had a girlfriend, Lucy again in Aus! She took him again, the couple are still together and Grant received his want of changing into well-known, leaving Tayla out in the chilly.

Grant has launched his personal clothes line, known as Royal Attire, which he fashions himself.

Erin

After a tough, highly-publicised break-up with Eden, Erin discovered love with a person known as Mike, and the couple moved in together.

She’s had an thrilling couple of years, travelling spherical Europe, launching her personal trend line known as That’s so Fetch, and collaborating on this yr’s sequence of the Aussie model of I’m A Superstar… Get Me Out of Right here!.

Natasha

Tasha has turn out to be an A Grade influencer since leaving the villa – she has a YouTube channel purely devoted to her attempting on garments. She additionally owns a luxurious hair and wonder salon.

Kim

After getting into as a bombshell contestant, Kim didn’t final lengthy on the present. She appears to be effective now although, and is still a bikini mannequin, in addition to an influencer.

Love Island: Australia airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2. Try our Love Island Australia contestants guide. To search out out what else is on, try our TV Guide.