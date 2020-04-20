Where are the cast of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle now?

Too Hot To Handle landed on Netflix final Friday, bringing with it 10 singletons, a sunny seaside villa and $100,000 money prize beneath one situation – no sexual exercise.

Over the course of eight episodes, we bought to know the courting competitors’s bikini-clad cast, however what have they been as much as since leaving the retreat final yr?

Right here’s the whole lot you want to know…

Francesca Farago

The 25-year-old Canadian turned out to be the rule breaker of the collection, costing the group $32,000 in complete (ouch). Francesca and her companion in crime – Harry Jowsey – left the competitors as an merchandise however there is no such thing as a hint of their relationship on social media. The pair do comply with one another on Instagram nevertheless, so watch this area.

Francesca nonetheless lives in Vancouver and works as a mannequin, though her sustainable clothes model – Farago the Label – will apparently go on sale in June. The contestant has additionally been making the most of her newfound fame by promoting show-inspired merchandise on her web site.

Harry Jowsey

Australian hunk Harry was wanted in the villa however ultimately paired up with Francesca after a rollercoaster romance.

Since the present, Harry left Australia for LA and started cashing in on his catchphrases after organising his “Naughty Possums” clothes model. The star has additionally been dispensing relationship recommendation to his Instagram followers, branding himself the “Love Physician” – possibly persist with promoting merch Harry.

Sharron Townsend

Private coach Sharron spent his time on the present courting Rhonda Paul, with the pair’s naughty antics costing the group $16,000. The lovers left the bathe in a relationship, however what has develop into of them since?

There is no such thing as a proof of their relationship on both of their social media profiles, however they do comply with one another on Instagram so there’s a small likelihood they are nonetheless an merchandise.

New Jersey-based Sharron is now predominantly a mannequin and actor in accordance with his web site. He appeared in an Ari Lennox and J Cole music video in February, and had a small function in Creed II.

Chloe Veitch

Essex’s very personal Chloe Veitch discovered romance with David, Bryce and Kori at the retreat, however what’s she doing now?

Chloe turned 21 in March, and continues to work as a mannequin – strutting catwalks and photograph shoots throughout the world.

Rhonda Paul

27-year-old Rhonda Paul left her THTH expertise with boyfriend Sharron, however the single mum has since returned to Atlanta, the place she owns a PureluXX, a jewelry store.

Nicole O’Brien

Nicole O’Brien – the collection’ solely Irish contestant – wasn’t significantly fortunate in love on the present, however is making the most of her expertise. She is now an influencer, labelling herself as a ‘public determine’ on Instagram, and prices £29 for personalised movies on Cameo.

Haley Cureton

Controversial contestant Haley was booted out of the home by robotic Lana throughout episode six for failing to positively impression the group. The 22-year-old has since continued along with her research at the College of North Florida and teased a tell-all video on Instagram yesterday because of hit social media as we speak.

“The tea is sizzling and the queen of unhealthy vibes will maintain again NOTHING,” she writes. Keep tuned.

Kelz Dyke

The accountant of the group didn’t make a love connection on the present regardless of a small fling with Francesca. He continues to reside in London, the place he performs for the London Warriors – an American soccer crew.

David Birtwistle

British David was put by way of his paces by each Chloe and newcomer Lydia, however what has come of him since the present?

The health and diet coach has since based a efficiency teaching programme referred to as Endeavour Life, develop into a Nike Coaching ambassador and launched his personal ‘dwelling fats loss information’. He has additionally joined Cameo – providing personalised movies for £20.75 (a bit cheaper than Nicole).

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith – aka Jesus – left the competitors voluntarily throughout episode six, however has since relocated to Los Angeles from Colorado and develop into the COO of Dream Katchers Enterprise, a multimedia firm.

Final yr, the former America’s Subsequent Prime Mannequin contestant truly performed Jesus in a brief movie – bless.

Bryce Hirschberg

Piano man Bryce entered the villa a number of days after everybody else and price the group $3,000 after kissing Chloe.

He’s now primarily based in Los Angeles and considers himself to be a director, producer, actor and singer/songwriter – fairly the multi-hyphenate. Based on his web site, he’s presently engaged on his debut album. If his THTH efficiency is something to go by, it’s sure to be a chart-topper.

Kori Sampson

UK-based Kori was one other late arrival however made the most of his time on the present with Chloe. He’s now a mannequin and private coach, having launched a way of life and physique eBook.

Madison Wyborny

Madison joined the group after Haley’s departure, and since the competitors, she’s been travelling throughout the world. She now lives in LA and works as a mannequin.

Lydia Clyma

British Lydia arrived with Kori and Madison, and since the present she’s branded herself as an actor, influencer and social media presenter.

Too Hot To Handle is now obtainable to stream on Netflix.