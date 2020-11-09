Where are the most cases of corona coming from Delhi? Health Minister told what the government is doing

Coronavirus in Delhi latest update: Delhi government is conducting rapid tests to detect corona virus infection and 25 to 30 percent of all cases are reported on a daily basis in crowded places like bus bases and railway stations. Coming from Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain gave this information on Monday. Also Read – IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: How Delhi Capils got tickets for final in Shreyas Iyer’s captain, know full details

Jain said that in such crowded places one person can infect 50 people. In the last few days, cases of corona virus infection have increased unexpectedly in Delhi. In the national capital, 7,745 new cases were reported on a single day on Sunday. After this, the total number of people infected here had increased to 4,38,529.

Jain told reporters that the Delhi government is investigating the case. Targeted investigations are being conducted at crowded places like interstate bus terminals and railway stations.

“Of those that are being investigated, 25 to 30 percent of the cases are coming out from the targeted investigations being done in crowded places,” Jain said, adding that at such crowded places, one person is about 50 Can infect people. ”Later a Health Department official clarified that the minister meant that 25-30 per cent of the cases of infection are being reported every day from crowded places. Huh.

The number of prohibited areas in the national capital has also increased. According to the health department, the number of prohibited areas has now increased to 3,878 on Sunday from 3,857 on Saturday. Corona virus infected 41,857 patients are currently under treatment in Delhi.