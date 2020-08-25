Where are the NXVIM cult members now?

Arriving on Sky later this 12 months is HBO’s newest true-crime documentary The Vow – a nine-part sequence inspecting controversial cult NXIVM and the sexual slavery allegations it has attracted.

Directed by the creators behind The Nice Hack, The Vow appears to be like at the NXIVM rise to prominence and the eventual arrest of its predominant leaders, together with founder Keith Raniere who was convicted on intercourse trafficking, little one pornography and racketeering conspiracy fees.

Right here’s every part you could learn about the folks concerned in the upcoming docuseries and the place they are now.

Keith Raniere

Who’s Keith Raniere? 59-year-old Keith Raniere is the founding father of NXIVM – the ‘multi-level advertising organisation’ broadly thought-about a cult. In 1998, he based Govt Success Packages – a private growth firm which supplied methods for self-improvement. That program rebranded a number of years later beneath the identify NXIVM.

He glided by the title ‘Vanguard’ inside NXIVM and was uncovered to have been conducting sexual relationships with underage ladies and inducting ladies into the society as sexual slaves, branding his initials on them with a sizzling cauterising pen and forcing them to offer nude pictures or different doubtlessly damaging details about themselves (based on the New York Instances).

Where is Keith Raniere now? In March 2018, Raniere was arrested and indicted on fees associated to intercourse trafficking, conspiracy for intercourse trafficking and conspiracy to commit compelled labor.

In June 2019, he was discovered responsible on all fees, together with sexual exploitation of a kid and possession of kid pornography, intercourse trafficking, id theft, trafficking for labor, compelled labor and companies, conspiracy to change data to be used in an official continuing and intercourse trafficking conspiracy, compelled labor conspiracy, racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy.

He’s at the moment awaiting sentencing and faces a minimal jail time period of 15 years and a doable life sentence.

Allison Mack

Who’s Allison Mack? 38-year-old Allison Mack is an American actress, who had roles on CW sequence Smallville and FX’s Wilfred, earlier than becoming a member of NXIVM.

She was reportedly recruited to NXIVM’s Vancouver chapter in 2010 alongside along with her Smallville co-star Kristin Kreuk. She quickly grew to become considered one of the cult’s predominant figures and started convincing NXIVM members to affix a secret society inside the group named DOS, introducing a requirement that feminine members be branded with Raniere’s initials. Throughout her time in NXIVM, she married Canadian actress Nicki Clyne in February 2017.

Where is Allison Mack now? Mack was arrested in 2018 on fees of intercourse trafficking, intercourse trafficking conspiracy and compelled labor conspiracy. Prosecutors alleged that she blackmailed ladies into participating in sexual exercise with Raniere towards their needs and enslaved them to do duties, and accused her of coming into right into a sham marriage with Clyne to evade immigration regulation.

In April 2019, she pleaded responsible to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering fees. She is at the moment awaiting sentencing.

Sarah Edmondson

Who’s Sarah Edmondson? Sarah Edmondson is a Canadian actress who was a member of NXIVM for a while, earlier than leaving in 2017. She spoke out about the abuse inside NXIVM after leaving the cult, claiming that she was invited into DOS and branded with Raniere’s and Mack’s initials.

Where is Sarah Edmondson now? 43-year-old Edmondson seems in The Vow, recalling her time inside NXIVM and the way she tried to persuade a variety of its members to depart. She was the topic of investigative podcast Uncover: Escaping NXIVM in 2018, and wrote a memoir in 2019 titled Scarred: The True Story of How I Escaped NXIVM, the Cult That Sure My Life.

Mark Vicente

Who’s Mark Vicente? Filmmaker Mark Vicente was a member of NXIVM for a decade and started rising by means of the ranks when he found the group’s secret intercourse slave society DOS and determined to depart. In court docket, he described NXIVM as a “well-intended veneer that covers horrible evil”.

Where is Mark Vicente now? Vicente options in HBO’s The Vow, giving interviews about his time in the organisation. He continues to work as a author and cinematographer, and is at the moment creating a sci-fi sequence.

Nancy Salzman

Who’s Nancy Salzman? Nancy Salzman, a psychiatric nurse and skilled practitioner of hypnotism and Neuro-Linguistic programming, co-founded NXIVM alongside Keith Raniere in 1998. She recruited a variety of folks into NXIVM, together with her personal daughter Lauren Salzman and was referred to as ‘Prefect’ inside the cult.

After Raniere’s arrest in 2018, Salzman’s dwelling was raided and she or he was later arrested on fees of racketeering. In court docket, the 64-year-old admitted to hacking into the emails of the group’s perceived enemies to destroy proof that might be used towards them.

Where is Nancy Salzman now? In March 2019, Salzman plead responsible to a cost of racketeering felony conspiracy, which her daughter additionally plead responsible to. She is at the moment awaiting sentencing, which prosecutors have requested to include 33 to 41 months in jail.

Clare Bronfman

Who’s Clare Bronfman? Clare Bronfman is the heiress to the Seagram’s liquor fortune who grew to become a high-ranking member of NXIVM. She grew to become concerned in the organisation’s private development program along with her sister Sara and shortly began bankrolling NXIVM.

She grew to become the cult’s operations director and considered one of its largest monetary contributors. In 2018, she was arrested and charged with cash laundering and id theft in connection along with her actions inside NXIVM.

Where is Clare Bronfman now? Bronfman initially plead not responsible to her fees, however later plead responsible to conspiracy to hide and harbour unlawful aliens for monetary achieve and fraudulent use of identification in 2019.

She at the moment awaits sentencing and faces between 21 and 27 months in jail.

Nicki Clyne

Who’s Nicki Clyne? Battlestar Galactica actress Nicki Clyne grew to become concerned with NXIVM in 2006 and requested to be set free of her contact with the present to give attention to the cult full-time. The Canadian actress married Allison Mack in 2017, nevertheless the prosecutors in Mack’s felony case alleged the marriage to be a sham to avoid US immigration legal guidelines.

Where is Nicki Clyne now? In 2019, Clyne was recognized as a part of Raniere’s ‘interior circle’ by a authorities witness, nevertheless she was not charged as a conspirator on any of the fees introduced towards Raniere and different members of NXIVM.

The Vow will air on Sky Documentaries in November.