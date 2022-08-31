Where are they and who are the heads of the agency with the highest number of tortures and arbitrary detentions in Venezuela

The DGCIM is responsible for illegal detentions, torture and deaths of people in its custody

Unlike the strategy implemented in the Armed Forces of making the minimum essential changes, in the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim) there were new appointments. Perhaps the loudest is the departure of GB Franco Quinterowithout a new destination having been indicated. There was a change in 6 of the eight Intelligence Regions, but in the Counterintelligence Zones (Zocim) all of them were renewed.. That shows that Nicolás Maduro is safer with the Counterintelligence body than with the Venezuelan Army.

The DGCIM is an organization strongly criticized for the implementation of a triangle of torture with the participation of torturers, complicit or complacent judges and prosecutors, and forensic doctors who prefer to ignore evidence of torture among detainees..

On August 29, 2022, the Minister of Defense, GJ (Ex) Vladimir Padrino Lópezsigns Resolution NO 47260 with the appointments of officials in the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim)

At the office address of MG (Ej) Iván Hernández Dalawho chairs the DGCIM, appears occupying the vacant position Lieutenant Colonel (GNB) Alexander Enrique Granco Arteagawho directs his own group in the Directorate of Special Affairs (DAE), being one of the officials who acts with the greatest cruelty, has been fundamental in carrying out human rights violations against detainees in the custody of the General Directorate of Counterintelligence Military (Dgcim). Granko and Brigadier General Rafael Antonio Franco Quintero, who has just left Region No. 8 Capital, are responsible for having started a perverse regimen of torture between the DGCIM, the administration of military justice and the forensic medical service..

The commander of the Headquarters is now the colonel Luis Enrique Lopez Pereirawho replaces Colonel Héctor Manuel Melgarejo Gutiérrez.

The new head of the General Inspectorate is Mr. Colonel Ramon Ali Osorio Merchanin place of Colonel Jeckssie Jose Figueroa Lira.

In the Operations Department, the Brigadier General Idderf Ibarra Tallupe.

The Head of the Division of Operative Psychology, Coronel George Humberto Pettay Perdomowhose position was vacant.

GB Franco Quintero, on the right, with the head of the DGCIM, MG Hernández Dala

The position of Director of Operational Communications was vacant and he was appointed Colonel Javier Evaristo Orozco.

Another vacant position, that of the Operational Technical Directorate, is now occupied by Colonel Marcos Tulio Guillen Ceballos.

There is a new Director of Counterintelligence and it is the Colonel Marco Antonio Castaños Tartaretwho replaces the Commander Francisco José Petit Quintero.

Lieutenant Colonel remains Atilio Jose Barrios Singer as Director of Administration and Logistics.

The person who filled the vacancy as Legal Consultant is Captain Victor Manuel Andrade Matute.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Granko Arteaga, ratified in the direction of Hernández Dala’s office

in the regions

1) In the Military Counterintelligence Region (RCIM) NO 1 West, he was appointed the Rear Admiral Juan Jose Solorzano Araujowho replaces Brigadier General Idderf Ibarra Tallupe.

In the Military Counterintelligence Zones (ZOCIM), belonging to that Region, the three commanders whose positions were vacant are: Lieutenant Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Gómez Mundaray in Zocim NO 11 Zulia; in the 12 of Lara, Frigate Captain Jesús Adrián Fuentes Martínez; and in the 13 of the Falcón state, Lieutenant Colonel Arnoldo Enrique Rosas Cadenas.

2) RCIM NO 2 Los Andes, finally Division General Homero Miranda Cáceres left and entered that address on Colonel Joseph Gregory Aray Querei.

In the ZOCIM dependent on that Region they were named: in NO 21 Táchira, Lieutenant Colonel Moises Eduardo Ravelo Mora. On NO 22 Merida, Major Jimmy German Ibarra Rivero. At No. 23 Trujillo the Mayor Keyer Johana Chacón Bautista.

3) RCIM NO 3 Los Llanos has a new commander who went to Colonel Asdrubal Brito Hernándezwho replaced Colonel Oswaldo Ramón Rengifo Armas.

In the ZOCIM of Los Llanos, the five appointed commanders are: in NO 31 Apure, the Major Herbis William Moreno Lopez; on NO 32 Barinas, Lieutenant Colonel Néstor Neptali Blanco Hurtado. On the Portuguese NO 33, Lieutenant Commander Richard Eduardo Linares Salas. On NO 34 Cojedes, Major Victor Antonio Gonzalez Gutierrez; NO 35 Guarico, Major Heidi Graciela Hernandez Isaac.

The Directorate of Special Affairs (DAE) is in charge of Granko

4) RCIM NO 4 Central, ratified the Colonel Marylim Colmenares of Valdiviezo.

In the ZOCIM of that region these the commanders; NO 41 Aragua, Major Deibi Antonio Castillo Villegas; NO 42 Carabobo, Navy Lieutenant Abel Reinaldo Angola García. In Yaracuy, Mayor Willy Wilkins Rojas Toro.

5) RCIM NO 5 Oriental, Rear Admiral Virgilio José Hernández Azuajereplaces Division General Luis Gabriel Azuaje Gonzalez.

Appointments in the ZOCIM: in NO 51 Anzoátegui, Lieutenant Colonel Jose Eduardo Sanchez Castro; on Nr 52 Monagas, Major Leonardo Alberto Flores Echenique; N O 53 Sucre, Major Larry Jose Ojeda Useche.

6) RCIM NO 6 Guiana, ratified on Brigadier General Jorge Luis Gómez Pimentel.

The Military Counterintelligence Zones of that Region are: NO 61 Delta Amacuro, Major Pedro Manuel Cardenas Moncada: NO 62 of the Bolívar state, Lieutenant Colonel Xavier Alexander Fuentes Hernandez; NO 63 Amazons, Major Alfredo Alejandro Rodriguez Viera.

7) RCIM NO 7 Insular, was designated the Lieutenant Colonel Luseph Jesus Barrios Oliveroswho replaces Rear Admiral Juan José Solórzano Araujo.

Almost the entire structure of commanders in the DGCIM was renewed

ZOCIM of that Region: NO 71 Nueva Esparta, Major Gerardo Ernesto Hurtado Crespo; Maritime and Insular NO 72 Atlantic, Lieutenant Commander Walter Junior Salas Lugo; Maritime and Insular NO 73 Occidental, Lieutenant Commander Javier de Jesus Oropeza Ruiz; Maritime and Insular NO 74 East, Major Carlos Waldemar Quiñones Gamarra; Maritime and Insular NO 75 Central, Lieutenant Commander Lourdes Antonieta Badilla Amundaray.

8) RCIM NO 8 Capital, from which Brigadier General Rafael Antonio Franco Quintero leaves, entering Colonel Crimarth Darío Mavo Sánchez.

For the ZOCIM were appointed: Major Elida Yuhelly Diaz Echeverria in NO 81 Capital; Lieutenant Colonel Henry Enrique Medina Arvelaiz for NO 82 Miranda; Major Oscar Cipriano Carrillo Infante on NO 83 La Guaira.

In the Military Counterintelligence Zone NO 84 of the Military University they appointed the Captain Johann Carlos Goitia Herrera.

In the Special Directorate of Criminal and Criminal Investigations (DEIPC) the director is the Colonel Jeckssie Jose Figueroa Lira; as deputy director Sea Captain Ángel Ramón Mejías Martínez y, Lieutenant Colonel Marlon Iván Salas Rivas in the sub-directorate of sentenced defendants.

