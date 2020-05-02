Where Are They Now? – Variety

Netflix’s newest addictive collection, “Too Sizzling to Deal with,” has been the brand new discuss of quarantine since its premiere on April 17, and as we proceed to take a seat inside our properties, we are able to’t assist however marvel what these sexy younger adults are so far.

In contrast to the streaming platform’s different standard relationship present “Love Is Blind,” which sought out to remove the bodily look concern when discovering love, “Too Sizzling to Deal with” makes use of the contestants’ attractiveness as a instrument in opposition to them. Singles on this present are fined for any sexual contact from their $100,00 communal prize. It’s an idea so ridiculous you may’t assist however tune-in.

Filming could have wrapped over a yr in the past, however right here’s a have a look at what the forged has been as much as and which {couples} are nonetheless collectively.

Francesca Farago

Farago continues to be relationship Harry, however they aren’t at present quarantining collectively. She is splitting her time between Los Angeles and Vancouver, modeling and working her bathing go well with firm, Farago the Label.

Harry Jowsey

Jowsey continues to be in a relationship with Frankie. He has additionally moved to Los Angeles because the present wrapped and began his personal clothes model, Naughty Possums.

Chloe Veitch

Veitch continues to be modeling in Essex, UK. The 21-year-old additionally talked about that she has been inseparable from fellow contestant O’Brien since filming. They plan to dwell collectively and begin a joint podcast.

Nicole O’Brien

O”Brien has since moved from Eire to London and is engaged on a lingerie line.

Haley Cureton

Cureton resides in Jacksonville, Fla. and attends the College of North Florida. She has additionally launched her personal private YouTube channel, Haley Cureton.

Sharron Townsend

Townsend resides in New Jersey, working as a mannequin and was most just lately in Fetty Wap’s “Contemporary and Clear” music video.

Rhonda Paul

Paul is now not with Townsend resulting from lengthy distance causes, however they nonetheless stay involved with one another. Paul is at present dwelling in Atlanta, caring for her son Amari, and working her jewellery firm PureLuXX.

David Birtwistle

Birtwistle resides in London as a health and diet coach for his firm, Endeavour. He’s additionally a Nike coaching ambassador.

Bryce Hirschberg

Hirscheberg continues to be dwelling his greatest life on his boat in Marina del Rey, Calif. He has additionally shared that his relationship with O’Brien has since been lengthy distance as a result of quarantine.

Matthew Stephen Smith

Smith has relocated to Los Angeles from Colorado and is the chief working officer of branding firm Dream Katchers Enterprise. He’s additionally an actor, mannequin and is at present serving as president of the model, M8W.

Madison Wyborny

Wyborny is working as a stylist and mannequin in Los Angeles.

Kori Sampson

At the moment dwelling within the U.Okay., Devon is working as a private coach and a mannequin.

Lydia Clyma

Clyma nonetheless stays to have an in depth relationship with the opposite contestants. She just lately did a video with Hirschberg for her YouTube channel.