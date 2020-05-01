Where Are They Now? – Variety

With the “Parks and Rec” solid reuniting for a scripted particular benefitting Feeding America, each authentic followers and people who binge-watched the present by way of streaming are certainly in for a deal with. Virtually all solid members can be in character for the half-hour reunion, together with Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Inheritor and Retta, in addition to a couple of of the collection’ visitor stars.

However, what have these actors been as much as because the collection finale in February 2015? From Poehler’s position as Susie within the revamped “Moist Sizzling American Summer season” collection to Pratt’s breakthrough on this planet of Marvel, right here’s an replace on the expertise behind your favourite Pawnee residents.

Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope)

Since her time as Leslie Knope, deputy director of the parks and recreation division turned deputy director of the division of inside, Poehler has saved fairly busy as a performer, producer, author and director on a number of initiatives. She voiced the character of Pleasure within the Oscar-winning animated movie “Inside Out,” performed Susie in “Moist Sizzling American Summer season: First Day of Camp” and its sequel “Ten Years Later,” and co-created the brand new animated collection “Duncanville,” wherein she additionally stars. Most notable for “Parks and Rec” followers is her internet hosting gig with former co-star Offerman on the craft present “Making It.” Simply as she was a producer on “Parks and Rec,” Poehler has continued to take a behind-the-scenes position in most of the initiatives wherein she has additionally acted, together with the aforementioned “Duncanville” and “Welcome to Sweden,” which was created by her real-life brother Greg Poehler. As well as, by way of her Paper Kite banner, she has govt produced “Broad Metropolis” and co-created “Russian Doll.” Poehler additionally has directed a number of movies together with “Dumb Prince” in 2016; 2019’s “Wine Nation” with Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch and Tina Fey; and “Moxie,” which is at present in post-production.

Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson)

Offerman, who performed the cynical Ron Swanson on the present, has voiced animated characters in “Ice Age: Collision Course,” “Sing” and “3Below: Tales of Arcadia.” He additionally performed Dick McDonald in 2016’s “The Founder,” starred and govt produced the 2018 movie “Hearts Beat Loud” and most not too long ago, starred in FX on Hulu’s restricted collection “Devs” from Alex Garland. In 2017 he and his real-life spouse (and generally “Parks” co-star) Megan Mullally launched a particular entitled “Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally: Summer season of 69: No Apostrophe. Offerman additionally hosts and govt produces “Making It” with Poehler.

Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate-Dwyer)

Plaza broke by way of as deadpan intern April Ludgate, and has since acted in a handful of movies, together with “Soiled Grandpa,” “Mike and Dave Want Marriage ceremony Dates,” “Baby’s Play” and “Ingrid Goes West,” which she additionally produced. She additionally starred within the FX collection “Legion” and has guest-starred on “Legal Minds” and “Drunk Historical past.”

Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer)

As “Parks and Rec” started wrapping up, Pratt landed the roles of Peter Quill in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and Owen in “Jurassic World,” which might every go on to provide a number of sequels. As well as, Pratt starred as Quill in “Avengers: Infinity Warfare” and “Avengers: Endgame,” and reprised the position of Emmet Brickowski within the 2019 sequel to “The Lego Film.”

Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford)

After changing into identified on the present for his character Tom Haverford’s infectious catchphrase, “Deal with Yo’ Self,” Ansari wrote, produced and starred in his personal Netflix collection, “Grasp of None” till 2017, and visitor starred as Darryl in over a dozen episodes of “Bob’s Burgers.” In 2018, Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct after an article surfaced on-line detailing a lady’s expertise on a date with the actor. Ansari addressed the allegations in his 2019 particular “Aziz Ansari: Proper Now,” stating that he “felt horrible that this individual felt this manner.”

Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins)

After “Parks and Rec,” Jones starred in and produced the TV collection “Angie Tribeca,” which ran from 2016 to 2018. She additionally lent her voice to a number of animated movies, together with “White Fang” and “The Grinch” in 2018, created the unique story for “Toy Story 4” and govt produces “Claws” on TNT. Most not too long ago, Jones might be seen as Kenya Barris’ spouse Joya within the new Netflix collection “#BlackAF,” which she additionally govt produces and directs. Jones additionally has a task on Poehler’s animated collection “Duncanville.”

Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt)

Scott, who performed an bold politician and Leslie Knope’s love curiosity on the present, has caught primarily with TV because the collection’ finish. He performed Ben in “Moist Sizzling American Summer season: Ten Years Later” alongside Poehler, starred in “Ghosted” with “The Workplace” alum Craig Robinson, carried the long-lasting “Nightmare at 30,000 Toes” episode of “The Twilight Zone” reboot, and held the position of demonic Trevor on “The Good Place.” Most not too long ago, Scott might be seen as Ed Mackenzie, husband of Reese Witherspoon’s character Madeline on HBO’s hit collection “Large Little Lies.”

Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger)

Since his stint because the uber-healthy and much more optimistic Chris Traeger on the present, Lowe has starred within the TV collection “Code Black” as Dr. Ethan Willis, “The Grinder” as Dean Sanderson, “Wild Invoice” as Invoice Hixon and “9-1-1: Lone Star,” enjoying Owen Strand. Lowe additionally govt produced these latter collection, voiced the position of Simba in Disney’s “The Lion Guard,” a spin-off of “The Lion King” franchise, and directed the up to date “The Dangerous Seed” tv film for Lifetime in 2018. He has had a powerful actuality TV stint, as nicely, working along with his sons on the ghost-hunting present “The Lowe Recordsdata” and internet hosting “Psychological Samurai” for Fox.

Jim O’Inheritor (Jerry Gergich)

Jim O’Inheritor, whose character Jerry additionally glided by Terry, Garry and Larry, has visitor starred in different such comedies as “The Neighborhood,” “Veep” and “Brooklyn 9-9,” in addition to different collection usually from “Pearson” to “Invoice Nye Saves the World” and “The Daring and the Lovely,” because the NBC sitcom wrapped up in 2015. He additionally had a task in Drew Goddard’s 2018 movie “Dangerous Occasions on the El Royale.” Today, he might be seen on the ABC sitcom “Bless This Mess.”

Retta (Donna Meagle)

Publish “Parks and Rec,” Retta has held supporting roles on dramedy collection together with “Girlfriend’s Information to Divorce” and “Good Women,” and she or he has additionally appeared in films akin to “Good Boys,” “To the Bone” and “Different Individuals.” She has additionally performed some voice work, contributing to “Where’s Waldo?” and the favored Netflix animated present “Large Mouth,” and in 2018 she turned a printed writer with “So Near Being the Sh*t, Y’all Don’t Even Know.”