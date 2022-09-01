Old map of America, where Latin America is highlighted (Infobae)

This text is below last week’s on the pandemic. This discussion in chapters is motivated by the need to analyze the reality of the region and imagine, if only speculatively, possible future trajectories. Hence, the question formulated by the Interamerican Institute for Democracy, Where are you going, Latin America?be more than mere rhetoric.

We begin with the COVID-19 pandemic because it is important in itself and as an accelerating phenomenon of previous social, political and economic trends. Two years later, it still acts as a sounding board for assets and liabilities alike, for virtues and antecedent defects. Among them, what we call “polarization” and what we call “populism.”

And I say “we call” because, although these terms are part of our daily conversation, it is not always clear what we mean and if we understand the same thing. Nor is it clear what causes polarization, what exacerbates the populist impulses that every society possesses and what effects these tendencies, which some see as complementary, have on the public resthat is, in the political body of a society.

The polarization in question is not only a reflection of the disintegration of the political center. It is, above all, a consequence of the erosion of civility, necessary to live in democracy, and the prevalence of bad practices entrenched in our political systems for a long time: corruption, the lack of independence of justice, the attack on freedom of the press and the gradual co-optation of electoral administration bodies.

As a result, detachment from democracy and distrust of its institutions have grown in our nations; parties, parliaments and the media, the latter beyond being victims of themselves or of social networks. Systematic opinion studies have long shown that non-political institutions enjoy more credibility than those in charge of regulating and administering the democratic order, and this is not only in the Americas.

That is where the polarization takes place, between the dogmas of political correctness and moral superiority, on the left and/or on the right. The non-debate is resolved in fallacies, the incessant repetition of clichés that replaces the real conversation. Politics, that virtuous civilizing activity—the polis of the Greeks—is dying.

The autocracy has not necessarily been imposed by force, in various latitudes it enjoys an alleged prestige —unjustified— of guaranteeing the political order more effectively and allocating material resources more efficiently than democracy. Politics has become a zero-sum game, irreconcilable positions prevail, cooperative games disappear. The bad news is that detachment from democracy is fundamentally the fault of democracy.

The context is conducive to it. Note the ample incentives that exist for a Chief Executive to seek to consolidate his discretionary power; That is what, in fact, the so-called “new Latin American constitutionalism” is about. Since the transitions of the 1980s, the vast majority of new fundamental charters have been written for the direct benefit of the party, president, or married couple in power at the time of the reform.

Is that when politics is made based on pseudo-ideological slogans, it is tempting to fall into the refoundational drunkenness of voluntarism instead of introducing gradual, prudent and collectively negotiated changes. The Chilean constitutional referendum this Sunday, September 4, does not escape this pattern. Certainly, the region has produced virtuous constitutional processes—for example, Brazil in 1988, Colombia in 1991, and Argentina in 1994—but unfortunately good things are not copied.

All this reinforces the messianic leaderships; that is, the hyper-presidentialism characteristic of Latin America. The ongoing polarization fuels the populisms we talk about all the time. Stay with me, kind reader, until next week and we “talk” about populism.