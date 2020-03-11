Where can I listen to 13 Minutes to the Moon podcast? What is it about?

13 Minutes to the Moon, the BBC’s hit podcast specializing in a few of the most well-known house program missions in historical past, has returned for a second collection.

Whereas the first collection delved into the Apollo 11 moon landings, this time spherical, presenter Kevin Fong talks us via the notorious Apollo 13 mission – which was famously aborted after a catastrophic system crash.

Right here’s every part you want to learn about the collection…

How can I listen to 13 Minutes to the Moon?

The primary episode of collection 2 was made out there on BBC Sounds on Monday ninth March 2020, with the subsequent 5 episodes launched on a weekly foundation thereafter, whereas it is additionally out there on all the main podcast platforms together with Apple Podcasts, iTunes, Spotify and Luminary.

The collection can even air on BBC World Service radio from 11th March in weekly instalments.

Who is presents 13 Minute to the Moon?

Award profitable broadcaster and creator Kevin Fong hosts the collection.

Fong’s earlier presenting credit embrace TV exhibits akin to Area Shuttle: The Closing Mission, Astronauts: Do You Have What it Takes, a number of Horizon programmes for the BBC and Channel 4’s Excessive A&E.

His radio documentaries embrace Recreation Changer: Fortnite on 4 and Trauma Medication: The Combat for Life on BBC Radio 4.

What is 13 Minutes to the Moon about?

The second collection tells the story of the near-disastrous 1970 Apollo 13 mission, which befell just some months after NASA had efficiently put a person on the moon, however had to be aborted following an surprising explosion.

Talking to Apollo 13 mission’s commander, Jim Lovell and his household, astronaut Fred Haise, and key figures from NASA’s mission management in Houston, Kevin Fong chronicles how the workforce have been ready to stop catastrophe.

Talking completely to RadioTimes.com, Fong mentioned: “In some ways its very completely different from the touchdown on the moon, which is a compressed 13 minutes of drama onto the floor.

“Apollo 13 is really this form of gut-wrenching headlong dive into this disaster and a crew who had this catastrophic explosion aboard their mothership, their command module, and this crippled the house craft.

“They lose all their oxygen after which, and since they lose oxygen additionally they lose energy… in order that they’ve misplaced every part, they’ve misplaced their very own oxygen to breathe but additionally they’ve misplaced the life-blood of the spacecraft, the electrical life-blood of the space-craft itself.

“So no-one is actually anticipating a failure on this scale and everybody is squabbling to work out what’s gone on.

“So tonally it’s completely different from the first season as a result of this is a form of drawn-out drama the place for the finest a part of 87 hours they’re combating again and again for survival and that’s the factor that actually struck me about the story, it’s form of this stay right now, die tomorrow sort construction the place they handle to maintain themselves alive in the wake of the explosion.”

Which crew members are interviewed in 13 Minutes to the Moon?

Fong speaks to the major gamers at the coronary heart of the mission, together with mission commander Jim Lovell, astronaut Fred Haise and flight director Glynn Lunney.

The host described it as “genuinely a labour of affection” to have interviewed the podcast’s topics. He mentioned: “50 years on, these individuals are actually of their 80s – a few of them of their 90s – and you bought this actual sense of gravitas about the interviews as a result of it’s the final likelihood to see, final likelihood to inform.

“That’s the sense you bought and you bought I suppose, a way of individuals reflecting fairly deeply on these occasions and being actually frank and open.”

He added: “To be sat in a room with Jim Lovell, staring him in the face as he says what it was like in the wake of the explosion… for him to flip round and say, ‘Yeah I had a good suggestion I may not survive it’… that was actually fairly a factor.”

He mentioned {that a} standout quote from the collection comes from his interview with flight-director Glynn Lunney – who was solely 33 at the time of the mission.

“I talked to him about whether or not or not he thought that this was a crew who might not survive,” Fong explains. “And he mentioned yeah, but when you concentrate on what it’s going to be like if the crew dies you’re solely going to be extra doubtless to make that occur. So that you don’t permit your self to ruminate on that, you simply maintain going.”