Where can I watch the Formula 1 2020 Australian Grand Prix live on TV?

The Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled because of the unfold of coronavirus.

We’re approaching lights out in the 2020 Formula 1 season with the 22-race sequence set to blow up into life in Melbourne this weekend.

All the discuss, all the storage drama, all the cleaning soap storylines will stop as drivers step into their cockpits for the first race of the marketing campaign with a cracker in retailer.

As issues stand, the Grand Prix will go forward regardless of McLaren’s dramatic withdrawal from the GP after a workforce member examined optimistic for coronavirus.

RadioTimes.com will return every week to convey you all the TV protection particulars it’s worthwhile to know from Sky Sports activities and Channel 4, in addition to an unique preview of each race with skilled Sky F1 analyst David Croft.

Australian Grand Prix on TV and live streaming

Live from the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne. All occasions GMT.

Apply: Friday 13th March – Saturday 14th March

Apply 1 – 1:00am Friday (Sky Sports activities F1)

Apply 2 – 5:00am Friday (Sky Sports activities F1)

Apply 3 – 3:00am Saturday (Sky Sports activities F1)

Qualifying: Saturday 14th March

Qualifying: 6:00am (Sky Sports activities F1)

Highlights: 12:00pm (Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 15th March

Race: 5:10am (Sky Sports activities F1) / Replay: 8:30am (Sky Sports activities F1)

Highlights: 2:10pm (Channel 4)

Watch Formula 1 on TV

N/A

Watch Formula 1 live stream

N/A

NOW TV F1 Season Ticket prospects will obtain a free Sky Sports activities Week Cross for any race postponed because of coronavirus precautions.

Where else can I observe the Australian Grand Prix?

Radio protection of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.