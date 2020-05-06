Where can you buy a Nintendo Switch Lite? These retailers still have stock

If the prospect of a number of weeks in lockdown has prompted you to think about buying a Nintendo Switch, then you’re not alone.

The newest online game console from the Japanese electronics firm has been flying off the cabinets throughout quarantine, to the purpose the place the unique Switch has bought out at main retailers resembling Amazon and John Lewis – and the Switch Lite is changing into extra scarce.

It’s hardly shocking – not solely do individuals have loads of spare time on their arms however new video games resembling Animal Crossing have taken over the web, and certainly the waking hours of many players’ lives.

So how can you get your arms on one in all these now-mythical gadgets? Listed below are the perfect locations to seize a Nintendo Switch Lite earlier than they succumb to the identical destiny as rest room roll…

Nintendo UK Retailer

In instances of low stock, it is sensible to go straight to the supply – the Nintendo UK Retailer not solely has the now-rare Nintendo Switch Lite in stock however has a selection of coral, yellow, gray at £199.99. You can add a sport and accent too from an additional £50. Transfer quick although – they may not be round for lengthy.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite at Nintendo UK Retailer for £199

Very

The excellent news – Very has the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock. The unhealthy information – additionally they don’t have the turquoise mannequin. Very has each the gray and yellow fashions obtainable for £199.

You can additionally get the console with The Legend of Zelda: Hyperlink’s Awakening for £239.99. If you’re planning on shopping for a lot of Switch video games, then try our greatest reminiscence playing cards for the Nintendo Switch.

Laptops Direct



eBay



Laptops Direct one way or the other have the Nintendo Switch Lite obtainable in yellow and gray for £209.97 – snap these up fast.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite Gray or Yellow at laptopsdirect.co.uk for £239.97

Order from Amazon

The Nintendo retailer has been replenishing stock and now has the gray Nintendo Switch Lite in stock for £199. Excellent news for these determined for the extra elusive turquoise model – the Nintendo store on Amazon does have a few of the turquoise Switch Lites obtainable from different sellers however at a greater worth (from £254.99) so you’ll want to verify earlier than your order.

Order the Nintendo Switch Lite Coral

As shares in every single place plummet and the prospect of a resupply unsure, many individuals have been determined to get their arms on the brand new Nintendo Switch Coral version which was launched on 24th April. Though it was obtainable from a number of retailers, it’s at the moment out of stock at Very and GAME.

The excellent news is that you can get a coral Nintendo Switch Lite at Nintendo UK Retailer from £199 for the console alone, or you can make your individual bundle by including on video games. Simply be fast!