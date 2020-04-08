Where can you buy a Nintendo Switch Lite? These retailers still have stock

If the prospect of a number of weeks in lockdown has prompted you to contemplate buying a Nintendo Switch, then you’re not alone.

The most recent online game console from the Japanese electronics firm has been flying off the cabinets throughout quarantine, to the purpose the place the unique Switch has bought out at main retailers reminiscent of Amazon and John Lewis – and the Switch Lite is changing into extra scarce.

It’s hardly stunning – not solely do individuals have loads of spare time on their palms however new video games reminiscent of Animal Crossing have taken over the web, and certainly the waking hours of many avid gamers’ lives.

So how can you get your palms on one in all these now-mythical gadgets? Listed below are the perfect locations to seize a Nintendo Switch Lite earlier than they succumb to the identical destiny as rest room roll…

Nintendo UK Retailer

In occasions of low stock, it is smart to go straight to the supply – the Nintendo UK Retailer not solely has the now-rare Nintendo Switch Lite in stock however has a alternative of each yellow and gray at £199.99. You can add a sport and accent too from an additional £50. Transfer quick although – they won’t be round for lengthy.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite at Nintendo UK Retailer for £199

Very

The excellent news – Very has the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock. The dangerous information – in addition they don’t have the turquoise mannequin. Very has each the gray and yellow fashions obtainable for £199.

You can additionally get the console with The Legend of Zelda: Hyperlink’s Awakening or Mario Kart eight Deluxe for £239.99. If you’re planning on shopping for a lot of Switch video games, then take a look at our greatest reminiscence playing cards for the Nintendo Switch.

Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct by some means have the Nintendo Switch Lite obtainable in yellow and gray for £209.97 – snap these up fast.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite Gray or Yellow at laptopsdirect.co.uk for £209.97

Pre-order the Nintendo Switch Lite Coral

As shares all over the place plummet and the prospect of a resupply unsure, your finest wager could also be to pre-order the brand new Nintendo Switch Coral version which is launched on 24th April. Hurry, nonetheless – even this Switch is promoting out and it hasn’t even launched but…

You can pre-order it at Argos, and GAME.