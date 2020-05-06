Where can you buy a Switch Ring Match? These retailers still have stock

With all this time spent inside you could also be feeling a little sluggish, but when you have a Nintendo Switch there’s an add on to get you shifting – the Ring Match Journey.

If you’re on the hunt for one, you could also be discovering it a bit arduous to return by. Many of the massive retailers are both out of stock or pushing again supply.

The Nintendo Retailer itself has bought out of the Ring Match Journey – not so way back it mentioned it had “extraordinarily restricted” availability which exhibits how briskly they’re promoting.

Fortunately there appears to be some stock of the bodily Ring Match Journey still within the UK.

We’ve had a sweep of shops and tracked down a few locations you can still buy the Ring Match Journey to make issues a little simpler for you.

Ensure that you’re shopping for it from a reliable supply too, we all know it can be tempting to show to sellers on Amazon or eBay however simply verify the place it’s coming from and the way a lot you are paying.

Bear in mind you’ll want the console too to play the sport, we’ve additionally checked out the place to buy the Nintendo Switch for you too.

Where can I buy Ring Match Journey?

Sport

You can get the Ring Match Journey for £149.99 at GAME however it’s pricer than stock at different shops, so do a fast verify elsewhere first.

Argos

The Ring Match Journey is still in stock at Argos. Get the Ring Match Journey for £69.99 at Argos, simply bear in mind to verify the supply date.

Very

Very had the Ring Match Journey for £69.99 too, however it’s at present out of stock. We’ll replace you when it’s out there to buy once more.

Amazon

Amazon stock has been going up and down. There are some out there on the positioning however at a vary of costs and circumstances from completely different sellers. Watch out and verify sellers’ particulars earlier than shopping for.

What’s Ring Match Journey?



Nintendo



The Ring Match Journey is a health sport from Nintendo that you can play on Switch. It’s still a sport slightly than train actually, however the action-RPG lets you squat, crunch and yoga your means by way of the health strikes as if it was any regular work out.

The sport factor comes within the competitors. You’re on a quest to construct a stacked bodybuilding dragon (as a result of why not?) within the story mode. There are mini video games as nicely and targeted exercises.

The Ring Match is a form of hoop, like a pilates ring, that you slide the enjoyment controller onto. There’s additionally a strap to lock onto your leg, this tracks your motion.

We can perceive why Ring Match is promoting out. Caught indoors it’s a good strategy to get exercising and encourage you to get shifting.

In search of extra video games? You can select well-liked Nintendo Switch video games for digital obtain on Amazon, slightly than await bodily copies to return again in stock. For Ring Match, nonetheless, you’ll want the bodily hoop to get began.