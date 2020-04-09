Where can you buy a Switch Ring Match? These retailers still have stock

With all this time spent inside you could also be feeling a little sluggish, but when you have a Nintendo Switch there’s an add on to get you shifting – the Ring Match Journey.

If you’re on the hunt for one, you could also be discovering it a bit arduous to come back by. A lot of the large retailers are both out of stock or pushing again supply.

The Nintendo Retailer itself has bought out of the Ring Match Journey – not so way back it stated it had “extraordinarily restricted” availability which exhibits how briskly they’re promoting.

Fortunately there appears to be some stock of the bodily Ring Match Journey still within the UK.

We’ve had a sweep of shops and tracked down a few locations you can still buy the Ring Match Journey to make issues a little simpler for you.

Ensure you’re shopping for it from a reliable supply too, we all know it can be tempting to show to sellers on Amazon or eBay however simply examine the place it’s coming from and the way a lot you are paying.

Keep in mind you’ll want the console too to play the sport, we’ve additionally checked out the place to buy the Nintendo Switch for you too.

Where can I buy Ring Match Journey?

Manufacturers like GAME and Smyths have bought out, however Argos has stock proper now.

Argos

The Ring Match Journey is still in stock at Argos. The instrument and sport prices barely greater than ordinary, nevertheless it’s not a huge leap in worth.

Get the Ring Match Journey for £69.99 at Argos, simply bear in mind to examine the supply date.

Very

Very had the Ring Match Journey for £69.99 too, nevertheless it’s at present out of stock. We’ll replace you when it’s accessible to buy once more.

Amazon

Amazon did have the Ring Match Journey in stock, nevertheless it’s now exhibiting as unavailable. Watch out and examine sellers’ particulars earlier than shopping for.

If you want the Nintendo Switch Lite you can pre-order it for £129.99 on Amazon now.

What’s Ring Match Journey?

The Ring Match Journey is a health sport from Nintendo that you can play on Switch. It’s still a sport somewhat than train actually, however the action-RPG lets you squat, crunch and yoga your method by way of the health strikes as if it was any regular work out.

The sport component comes within the competitors. You’re on a quest to construct a stacked bodybuilding dragon (as a result of why not?) within the story mode. There are mini video games as effectively and targeted exercises.

The Ring Match is a kind of hoop, like a pilates ring, that you slide the enjoyment controller onto. There’s additionally a strap to lock onto your leg, this tracks your motion.

We can perceive why Ring Match is promoting out. Caught indoors it’s a good method to get exercising and encourage you to get shifting.