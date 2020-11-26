Where ‘Chappelle’s Present’ is Still Streaming

Though Netflix agreed to Dave Chappelle’s request to take away his self-titled sketch sequence from the service, “Chappelle’s Present” is nonetheless accessible to stream on a number of platforms.

One such place is WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, which Chappelle referred to as out alongside Netflix in a current efficiency he posted to social media earlier this week.

Chappelle revealed that he pitched the idea for “Chappelle’s Present” to HBO earlier than it landed at Comedy Central within the early 2000’s. The comic claimed that the premium cabler’s execs “kicked me out of the workplace,” and requested him “what do we’d like you for?”

“These are executives, all they should do is say, ‘Yeah we’ll take it,’ or, ‘No thanks we received’t.’ However they didn’t say both of these issues, they went too far. They mentioned actually what do we’d like you for,” Chappelle mentioned. “And right here they’re all these years later and so they’re streaming the very present that I used to be pitching them. So I’m asking them, what do you want me for?”

HBO Max is nonetheless but to touch upon the topic, regardless of a number of requests from Selection.

The opposite platforms which presently carry “Chappelle’s Present” are its unique residence Comedy Central and fellow ViacomCBS property CBS All Entry.

Whereas Chappelle didn’t instantly demand the present be faraway from both, he did paint a severely destructive image of Comedy Central, describing how he felt exploited when he signed the preliminary “Chappelle’s Present” contract as a “28-year-old expectant father that was broke.”

“I used to be determined, I wanted a manner out,” Chappelle claimed was his reasoning on the time. “It wasn’t good cash and it wasn’t good circumstances, however what else am I going to do I mentioned? All these white folks sitting at that desk informed me belief us Dave it’s a very good contract, and I regarded across the desk and so they all appeared to agree it was a very good contract. However what if it was like that recreation of three-card monte? What in the event that they have been all buddies and I didn’t realize it?”

A part of Netflix’s resolution to take away the present doubtless got here all the way down to its current artistic partnership with Chappelle, who has made a number of specials for the streamer over the previous couple of years. It stays to be seen whether or not WarnerMedia or ViacomCBS, neither of which have as direct monetary ties with Chappelle, do the identical.