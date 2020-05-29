Where Henry Cavill’s Superman Could Reportedly Appear Next In The DCEU

Superman not exhibiting up in Marvel Lady 1984 is sensible since that film’s accomplished and the time interval (duh), however I’m curious if Justin Kroll can be indicating that Superman’s not being thought-about for a Marvel Lady 3 cameo, as Patty Jenkins has mentioned that the threequel can be a up to date story. As for Black Adam, evidently all these years of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teasing a battle between between his character and Superman have been for naught, which is a disgrace since these two have had some nice fights within the comics.