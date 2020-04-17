Where is After Life season 2 filmed?

Ricky Gervais’s touching Netflix comedy-drama After Life launches its second season on Friday, 24th April, returning us to the quiet city of Tambury and reintroducing us to grieving widower Tony (Gervais) and the eccentric solid of characters who encompass him.

However the place is Tambury? The dangerous information for those who’re planning a go to is that it’s not an actual place – the excellent news is that we are able to reveal the place After Life was really filmed.

Each seasons of After Life have been filmed in Hampstead, Hemel Hempstead, Beaconsfield and Camber Sands in East Sussex – numerous completely different areas had been to used to symbolize “Tambury”, with filming on season two starting on ninth September, 2019.

The Tambury Gazette’s places of work – that are revealed in season two to be owned by Paul, a brand new character performed by Peter Egan – are situated within the centre of Hemel Hempstead, at 48 Excessive Avenue.

The road the place Tony lives along with his canine Brandy is situated in Vale of Well being, a small hamlet in Hampstead.

The care house the place Tony visits his ailing father Ray (David Bradley) and strikes up a rapport with Ray’s nurse Emma (Ashley Jensen) is really the Outdated City Registration Workplace in Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire.

After Life season 2 shall be accessible on Netflix from Friday, 24th April – try what else is on with our TV Information