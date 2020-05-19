Where is Bake Off: the Professionals filmed?

We will’t await Bake Off: The Professionals to be again on our screens.

However each time we watch, we will’t assist being a little bit distracted. Whereas the gorgeous sugar sculptures and yummy pastries go away us drooling, our eyes all the time wander to the fancy location the groups are baking in. Where are they? And would a flowery semi-circle window like that work in our home?

Right here’s all that you must learn about the place Bake Off: The Professionals is filmed.

The flowery kitchen the professionals work in is really a set, created from scratch in the transformed stables at posh stately dwelling Firle Place in Lewes, close to Brighton. It takes the group 10 days to set the kitchens up earlier than the contestants arrive! The stables, which might additionally often be employed as a marriage venue, are specifically insulated and temperature managed yearly to cease any melted chocolate disasters.

There’s additionally a behind the scenes space, the place the washing up takes place (effectively, somebody has to do it!). After all what you additionally don’t see is the military of crew and digicam operators, ensuring they get the shot when that precarious tower of profiteroles lastly topples over. As soon as the bakers have completed their challenges there is a painful two hour wait earlier than judging commences, which is when the digicam group will get most of the photographs.

The sequence doesn’t movie in the similar location as its sister present The Nice British Bake Off, which has been filmed in Welford Park in Berkshire since 2014.

Bake Off: The Professionals returns to C4 at 8pm on Tuesday 26th Might. To seek out out what’s on TV this week, take a look at our TV Information.