Where is BBC One’s The Nest filmed?

BBC One’s surrogacy thriller The Nest, about an prosperous couple who ask a troubled teenager to hold their little one, has already bought half the nation speaking – and never simply concerning the gripping plot line.

A part of the enjoyment in watching the five-part sequence, starring Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle, is all the way down to its picturesque back-drops and the couple’s beautiful home on the sting of a loch. Learn on for a full location information to The Nest, from the real-life waterside home, to Glasgow’s metropolis centre.

Where is the home from The Nest?

The nation has been lusting over Emily and Dan’s waterside residence ever for the reason that first episode of The Nest aired – and it sounds just like the present’s forged members have been no totally different.

“Each Martin [Compston] and Sophie [Rundle] have been very enamoured with the home,” producer Clare Kerr revealed in an unique interview with RadioTimes.com. “I did overhear chats occasionally about, ‘So how a lot do you suppose it could value to dwell right here? What do you suppose it’s price?’.”

The real-life home is Cape Cove, a luxurious vacation rental on the shore of Scotland’s Loch Lengthy, with floor-to-ceiling home windows and its personal non-public jetty and pebbled seaside. It’s positioned on the Rosneath Peninsula, which has been a preferred vacation spot for rich Glaswegians for the reason that Victorian period.

Talking about her seek for the home forward of filming, Kerr stated: “It was a problem, but it surely [a waterside house near Glasgow] was all the time within the script, and since water runs by way of the script as a sort of theme… We have been actually fortunate in that no person else had used it [for TV or film], as a result of it’s bought such a selected look. If it seems in one other present, everybody’s gonna go, ‘That’s the home from The Nest!’.”

Kerr additionally revealed that there are a number of (nearly literal) easter eggs to look out for in the home, which all tie-in to the “nesting” theme.

“Should you look when you’re watching it, there are many little motifs and bits of design, little ornaments all through the home, with birds on them, and likewise egg-shaped issues. They’re all there, for the eagle-eye[d],” Kerr stated.

Where is the Loch the place Emily wild swims?

Emily’s wild-swimming passed off “in Loch Lengthy, it was proper outdoors the home,” in keeping with producer Clare Kerr.

Filming the wild swimming scene “was a problem, it was very chilly within the Loch,” she stated, “and Sophie [Rundle] was unbelievable – she simply went for it, like a trooper I might say, she completely bought caught in. And no person [in the crew] was trying ahead to doing it.”

She continued: “We had a extremely superb lady who our stunt lady, who was there as effectively, to do among the longer pictures, however Sophie stated she was ready for the chilly, however not a lot how laborious it was to maintain in a single spot, as a result of the motion of the water strikes you round a lot, so attempting to do this factor when the cameraman says, ‘Maintain it there’, [it was] actually laborious to do this.”

Where is Kaya’s flat in Glasgow?

A lot of The Nest is filmed in and round Glasgow, and Kaya’s flat, the place we first meet her and later see her standing on the prime of her constructing, is no exception.

The real-life flat is located in New Gorbals, Glasgow, located on the south financial institution of the River Clyde.

All of The Nest was filmed on location in Scotland, in accordance with the present’s scripts.

Where is Emily’s music faculty?

In The Nest, Sophie Rundle’s character Emily is a music trainer at a prestigious (fictional) Scottish music faculty.

The faculty, nevertheless, was truly filmed on the historic Glasgow Metropolis Chambers, which was constructed in the course of the Victorian period and might be discovered on the japanese aspect of the town’s centre, George Sq..

The location was additionally used for filming a city corridor assembly, when Dan presents his concepts for a brand new improvement.

Where are the newspaper workplaces in The Nest?

In episode two, the viewer is launched to Eleanor (performed by Harry Potter star Katie Leung), a journalist who is occupied with Dan’s enterprise affairs – and a dying that he is by some means linked to.

The fictional newspaper workplaces the place we meet her have been filmed at Glasgow’s naval faculty, located within the metropolis centre. It was additionally the place Dan’s workplace was filmed, albeit on a distinct ground.

Where are the waterfalls in The Nest?

The fictional waterfall space “Calderwood Falls”, which in episode three Kaya tells Jack is her favorite place on the earth, was filmed on the hard-to-reach Satan’s Pulpit (it’s additionally beforehand been used as a location on the interval drama Outlander).

Chatting with RadioTimes.com, producer Clare Kerr revealed {that a} “pulley system” and kayaks for the forged have been required with a view to movie a pivotal scene there.

5-part sequence The Nest started on Sunday 22nd March at 9pm on BBC One, airing weekly on the similar time after that.