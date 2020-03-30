Where is BBC One’s The Nest filmed?

BBC One’s surrogacy thriller The Nest, about an prosperous couple who ask a troubled teenager to hold their little one, has already received half the nation speaking – and never simply concerning the gripping plot line.

A part of the enjoyment in watching the five-part sequence, starring Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle, is right down to its picturesque back-drops and the couple’s gorgeous home on the sting of a loch. Learn on for a full location information to The Nest, from the real-life waterside home, to Glasgow’s metropolis centre.

Where is the home from The Nest?

The nation has been lusting over Emily and Dan’s waterside residence ever because the first episode of The Nest aired – and it sounds just like the present’s solid members had been no completely different.

“Each Martin [Compston] and Sophie [Rundle] had been very enamoured with the home,” producer Clare Kerr revealed in an unique interview with RadioTimes.com. “I did overhear chats every so often about, ‘So how a lot do you suppose it will value to dwell right here? What do you suppose it’s price?’.”

The real-life home is Cape Cove, a luxurious vacation rental on the shore of Scotland’s Loch Lengthy, with floor-to-ceiling home windows and its personal non-public jetty and pebbled seaside. It’s positioned on the Rosneath Peninsula, which has been a preferred vacation spot for rich Glaswegians because the Victorian period.

Talking about her seek for the home forward of filming, Kerr mentioned: “It was a problem, however it [a waterside house near Glasgow] was all the time within the script, and since water runs by the script as a form of theme… We had been actually fortunate in that no one else had used it [for TV or film], as a result of it’s received such a specific look. If it seems in one other present, everybody’s gonna go, ‘That’s the home from The Nest!’.”

Kerr additionally revealed that there are a number of (nearly literal) easter eggs to look out for in the home, which all tie-in to the “nesting” theme.

“If you happen to look whilst you’re watching it, there are many little motifs and bits of design, little ornaments all through the home, with birds on them, and likewise egg-shaped issues. They’re all there, for the eagle-eye[d],” Kerr mentioned.

Where is the Loch the place Emily wild swims?

Emily’s wild-swimming happened “in Loch Lengthy, it was proper outdoors the home,” in accordance with producer Clare Kerr.

Filming the wild swimming scene “was a problem, it was very chilly within the Loch,” she mentioned, “and Sophie [Rundle] was unbelievable – she simply went for it, like a trooper I’d say, she completely received caught in. And no one [in the crew] was trying ahead to doing it.”

She continued: “We had a very wonderful girl who our stunt girl, who was there as nicely, to do among the longer photographs, however Sophie mentioned she was ready for the chilly, however not a lot how arduous it was to maintain in a single spot, as a result of the motion of the water strikes you round a lot, so attempting to try this factor when the cameraman says, ‘Maintain it there’, [it was] actually arduous to try this.”

Where is Kaya’s flat in Glasgow?

A lot of The Nest is filmed in and round Glasgow, and Kaya’s flat, the place we first meet her and later see her standing on the high of her constructing, is no exception.

The real-life flat is located in New Gorbals, Glasgow, located on the south financial institution of the River Clyde.

All of The Nest was filmed on location in Scotland, in accordance with the present’s scripts.

Where is Emily’s music college?

In The Nest, Sophie Rundle’s character Emily is a music trainer at a prestigious (fictional) Scottish music college.

The college, nonetheless, was really filmed on the historic Glasgow Metropolis Chambers, which was constructed in the course of the Victorian period and could be discovered on the japanese facet of the town’s centre, George Sq..

The location was additionally used for filming a city corridor assembly, when Dan presents his concepts for a brand new growth.

Where are the newspaper places of work in The Nest?

In episode two, the viewer is launched to Eleanor (performed by Harry Potter star Katie Leung), a journalist who is considering Dan’s enterprise affairs – and a demise that he is in some way linked to.

The fictional newspaper places of work the place we meet her had been filmed at Glasgow’s naval school, located within the metropolis centre. It was additionally the place Dan’s workplace was filmed, albeit on a distinct flooring.

5-part sequence The Nest started on Sunday 22nd March at 9pm on BBC One, airing weekly on the identical time after that.