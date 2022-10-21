Where is Boris Johnson: the United Kingdom awaits the return to the country of the former prime minister who is running to replace Liz Truss

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnsonis one of the favorites of the British conservative party to return to the government after the early resignation of the current prime minister, Liz Truss.

But the question everyone is asking in the United Kingdomjust a week before the new president has to be elected, where is Boris Johnson?

This question arises because after the resignation of the Tory parliamentarian and the funeral ceremonies for the death of the Queen isabel IIof which Johnson was a part, the 58-year-old politician went on vacation with his family to the Caribbeanapparently in Dominican Republic.

According to the Dominican press, Johnson would have arrived in the country on October 7 along with his wife, Carrie Johnsonand then came out of Santo Domingo on the 10th of the same month, without specifying what destination.

Boris Johnson, on vacation in Punta Cana, poses with the Vice President of Casa de Campo, José Calzada, at Minitas Beach Club in La Romana

the local environment, Listin Diario He said that he returned to the Dominican Republic on October 12 and has remained there ever since. It was even in the Dominican Republic itself that Johnson would have learned of the resignation of Liz Truss.

The country’s press assures that, at least until the morning of October 20, when the resignation speech of the current prime minister was revealed, the parliamentarian was still enjoying his vacation in the Caribbean.

However, so far no one in the UK has been able to ascertain Johnson’s whereabouts and given his growing favoritism to become Prime Minister again, British uncertainty is growing as to where Boris Johnson may be.

This Friday, his father, Stanley JohnsonHe said his son “is on a plane.” when asked on a television channel about the whereabouts of the former premier.

“I think he’s on a plane,” the father said.

Former British PM’s relative says he thinks his son is on a plane

The reality is that, in the next few hours, Johnson is expected to be back in London to take charge of the electoral matters in the interim that the British are about to dispute in the face of the serious political crisis that the country is going through and to avoid holding early elections that some opposition parties such as Labor and the Liberal Democrats have demanded.

Several “Tory” deputies have called for Johnson’s return to power, considering that he is the only one who has the mandate of the electorate to take charge of the Government, despite the fact that he was forced to resign from office in July after numerous members of its Executive resigned due to the Downing Street party scandal during the pandemic.

Some of the images of Boris Johnson, during his vacation in Greece with his wife Carrie

The candidates to succeed Truss must have the support of at least 100 of the 357 “Tory” deputies, as established by the 1922 Committee, which brings together Conservative parliamentarians who do not have any ministerial position.

In the event that there are two candidates left in these internal conservative parliamentary group, it will be the members of the formation who have the last word in an online vote.

