Where is Channel 5 drama The Deceived filmed?

Channel 5’s The Deceived is an upcoming darkish thriller that explores gaslighting, and takes us from the halls of Cambridge College to an apparently haunted home in Eire.

Starring Emily Reid (Belgravia), Emmett J. Scanlan (Peaky Blinders) and Regular Folks’s Paul Mescal, the sequence is additionally co-written by Derry Ladies creator Lisa McGee.

Learn on for every thing you have to know in regards to the filming areas for The Deceived.

Knockdara village

In episode one, Ophelia arrives in Knockdara village in Donegal, the place she stumbles throughout a funeral and in addition heads to an area pub – the place she unintentionally leaves her bag.

Within the sequence, Killough village in County Down doubled for Knockdara village and its numerous areas – together with Killough church for Knockdara church (the place Ophelia witnesses a funeral).

The Anchor Bar in Killough village additionally supplied the filming location for Sheila’s Bar (the place Ophelia asks for instructions and unintentionally leaves her bag).

The home at Knockdara



Presumably an important location within the present – and the subject of Michael’s mysterious new fiction ebook – is the massive manor home at Knockdara that he shares along with his spouse, Roisin.

Throughout filming, the real-life Holestone Home in Doagh doubled for the home at Knockdara.

Catherine Walker, who performs Roisin Mulvery in The Deceived, mentioned of the home at Knockdara, “We had been filming on this wonderful however type of spooky home that jogged my memory of Mandalay from Rebecca. It is a stupendous constructing nevertheless it positively felt like there was one thing within the vitality of these partitions…”

Cambridge College

A lot of the present takes place in Cambridge College, the place Ophelia is a scholar studying English. It’s additionally the place she meets each Michael, her lecturer, and his novelist spouse Roisin.

For some photographs of the college, Queens College and Campbell School in Belfast doubled for Cambridge College.

Shelley Conn, who performs Ruth in The Deceived, mentioned of her filming expertise: “I’ve not labored in Belfast earlier than, and even visited they usually’ve finished an excellent job of taking Belfast and making it Cambridge. The faculties we’ve been utilizing, Queen’s College, is simply stunning.

Killyleagh Fortress in Nation Down was additionally used as a stand-in for Cambridge College and Dublin Occasion Corridor.

Conn mentioned of filming on the fortress: “We filmed at this unimaginable place referred to as Killyleagh Fortress, which is such an incredible location that we used it for numerous totally different areas within the shoot and that was actually particular. There’s a household that also reside there and also you simply assume wow, it’s a correct fortress – it was wonderful!”

Additional filming areas

Additional filming areas included Sandford Avenue, Belfast, for Michael and Roisin’s Cambridge Home that Ophelia visits throughout episode one.

Filming shoots for exterior photographs additionally came about in each Cambridge and in Donegal.

The Deceived will air from Monday August third at 9pm on Channel 5.