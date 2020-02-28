It’s referred to as Death in Paradise for a motive: Saint Marie is a heavenly island of solar, sea, sand and sunsets. In reality it appears to be like so beautiful (and so sizzling!) that it’s onerous to see how anybody works up sufficient anger (or vitality!) to really homicide somebody. Absolutely they’d relatively simply go and sit back on the seaside?

However Saint Marie doesn’t precisely exist in actual life – the present is shot in Guadeloupe. Right here’s the whole lot you should find out about filming places, from the “shack” to the police station to the city of Honoré.

Where is Death in Paradise set?

Death in Paradise is set on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, in the city of Honoré. This imaginary “fairly island” is speculated to be a few tenth of the dimensions of neighbouring Guadeloupe.

Saint Marie could also be a British Abroad territory, however the island’s historical past and placement means round 30% of its inhabitants are French: it solely got here underneath British management in the seventies. The principle religions on the island are apparently Catholicism and Voodoo which suggests there are some thrilling native festivals yearly.

Where is Death in Paradise filmed?

The BBC1 drama is filmed in Guadeloupe, a butterfly-shaped assortment of islands in the Caribbean. It is an abroad area of France, which explains all of the French-speaking locals who seem as extras on the present. Bien Sur!

In Death in Paradise we spend most of our time in the city of Honoré the place DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) heads up the police drive. A lot of the filming takes place in the commune of Deshaies, which doubles for the fictional Honoré. Deshaies is situated on the northwest tip of Basse-Terre Island (the opposite “wing” of the butterfly is Grande-Terre Island).

Honoré’s “farmer’s market” will be constructed for filming when required, and native websites are sometimes used for key scenes – for instance, Death in Paradise’s first Detective Richard Poole (Ben Miller) was killed in the attractive botanical gardens.

Close by resort Langley Fort Royal Lodge is used as a base throughout filming. For nearly six months every year it is residence to Death in Paradise’s crew and visitor stars and actors, though among the core solid want to reside in native villas with their households.

Unsurprisingly, the lodge has made loads of visitor appearances, too: homicide victims have tumbled from handy balconies, and the seaside and the bar have appeared in many scenes all through the years.

Where is the detective’s “shack” on the seaside?

DI Jack Mooney has now inherited DI Humphrey Goodman’s beach-front shack – full with a hungry lizard named Harry. This rickety construction is assembled on Anse La Perle (or La Perle Seaside), one of the vital lovely spots in Guadeloupe with miles of unspoiled sand and palm bushes.

Between shoots, the shack is taken down so it’s not washed away when the tide comes in throughout the winter months.

Where is Honoré police station?

The manufacturing firm takes over a church corridor in Deshaies to make use of because the police station, with the priest’s workplace changing into the “incident room”.

Where is Catherine’s Bar?

The detective and his workforce wish to seize a drink after work at Catherine’s Bar, the place the proprietor is all the time readily available with uncommon cocktails and life recommendation. These scenes are filmed on a picket deck in town seaside at Deshaies.

“It’s an actual bar,” govt producer Tim Key says. “It’s busier now than it was once. Yeah, they’re joyful!”

Where is sequence 9 set?

Guadeloupe retains offering new backdrops and settings for Death in Paradise.

“Each time we expect oh we’ve filmed all over the place, our location workforce go, ‘What about this?’” says Govt Producer Tim Key. “And we go, ‘Properly that’s wonderful how, have we by no means seen this earlier than?!’

“And there are some places we’ve all the time wished to do and never discovered the fitting story for, or not been in a position to entry them for – so there’s a lighthouse that we’ve all the time wished to get on display that we movie at this 12 months which I’m actually happy with, and we’re out in the rainforest, and we’re on a whole lot of seashores clearly, and we do an enormous cycle race via the mountains in one episode.”

And naturally, there are beautiful villas on show: “We’re spoiled for alternative and a few of these villas are simply unbelievable.”

Episode one additionally takes us to a rum distillery, which has featured on display earlier than – however in a very completely different context.

“We’d filmed at it as soon as earlier than however not filming it as a rum distillery,” Key tells us, “And we went in and so they allow us to mainly have all of it. And we movie in this huge, I don’t even know what it’s referred to as however the bit the place the denouement is, there’s cogs and barrels and it simply appears to be like like the true deal. It’s a working rum distillery.”

What is it wish to movie Death in Paradise in Guadeloupe?

“Till you’re really there and also you’ve skilled it your self, you actually don’t know,” O’Hanlon says. The warmth and humidity will be overpowering, particularly in the center of the day: “Nothing actually prepares you for that.”

“Typically folks suppose you’re on vacation since you’re filming in Guadeloupe,” says Tobi Bakare, who performs cheeky Officer JP Hooper. “However filming on a seaside is not that straightforward – simply so folks know!

“While you’re in swimsuits and having a cocktail it’s simply good being on the seaside, however if you’re filming it’s very onerous, it’s very lengthy, it’s 5 months away from household and buddies. However the factor is now we have so many lovely seashores and the place is wonderful and the crew is like a small household, you get to see 12 months after 12 months. So it’s lengthy, it’s troublesome, however it’s very pleasant.”

Not that it’s all onerous graft: there’s nonetheless time for a dip in the pool or a while on the seaside. Bakare assures us: “In Guadeloupe there’s a lot to do, there’s a waterfalls and volcanoes and all kinds of issues there you can discover. After which on prime of that there’s a lodge that has a bar! With alcohol!

“The folks in the nation are incredible as properly, in addition they make use of a whole lot of Guadeloupeans, native folks, so the way in which they’ll have enjoyable or their past-time can be fishing. So you end up fishing in the Caribbean with a neighborhood who occurs to be on the identical crew as you and also you suppose, God this is incredible…’”