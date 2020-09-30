Where is Gary Windass on Coronation Avenue?

It has been fairly a while since we final noticed Gary and Maria Windass (Mikey North and Samia Longchambon) in Coronation Avenue and plenty of viewers have been questioning the place the pair are.

Given how a lot has been taking place on the cobbles currently, it is straightforward to overlook the place sure characters are, particularly somebody like Gary who was proper within the thick of it after we final noticed him.

Viewers will recall that not solely did he marry Maria simply after declaring his love for previous flame Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien), however Sarah additionally discovered his darkish secret – that he killed Rick Neelan and left his physique buried within the woods. To say life has not been easy for Gary for a while now could be fairly the understatement! However the place have Gary and Maria been?

What occurred to Gary Windass?

The reply is a easy one, they’re on their honeymoon. It is comprehensible in case you have forgotten because the pair have been celebrating their nuptials for a while now they usually aren’t due again on display for one more couple of weeks. Though given the state of issues with COVID in the mean time, they have been fortunate to have been capable of get away in any respect.

The lengthy journey could possibly be good for the pair although with Gary very a lot torn between his emotions for Maria and Sarah. Hopefully spending a lot time collectively, with simply the 2 of them, will make him realise that Maria is the one for him – she actually deserves some happiness after how rocky her love-life has all the time been.

In fact, this is Coronation Avenue in order that is in all probability simply wishful pondering on our half as secrets and techniques don’t have a tendency to remain hidden for lengthy and provided that Sarah, and to an extent, Adam (Sam Robertson) know what Gary did, certainly it is solely a matter of time earlier than Maria finds out too.

And if she discovered that out, in addition to him telling Sarah he beloved her on their wedding ceremony day, which David Platt (Jack P. Shepherd) is additionally conscious of, effectively we are able to’t see this couple staying fortunately married for lengthy.

