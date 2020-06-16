Where is Glenn Vian now? What happened to him after the events in Murder in the Car Park

One in all the most investigated unsolved murders in historical past will probably be as soon as once more explored in Channel 4’s new documentary Murder in the Car Park.

The three-part sequence, which is able to shine the mild on the homicide of personal investigator Daniel Morgan, comes scorching off the heels of Murder in the Outback.

In 1987, Morgan was killed in a brutal axe assault in a South London pub automobile park, three years after he arrange his personal detective company.

There have been no witnesses of the homicide, nevertheless, many imagine it was as a result of Morgan was on the verge of exposing police corruption, in accordance to the Channel Four documentary, though this was by no means confirmed.

Glenn Vian was one in every of the 4 males who was charged with the homicide in 2008, earlier than being acquitted three years later.

Who is Glenn Vian?

Glenn Vian is the former brother-in-law of Jonathan Rees, who was Daniel Morgan’s enterprise accomplice.

What happened to Glenn Vian?

On 10th March 1987, Personal Investigator Daniel Morgan was brutally murdered with an axe in the carpark of a south London pub.

Vian, alongside together with his brother Garry Vian and Rees, was wrongly charged for the homicide in 2008.

Nonetheless, the proceedings collapsed after a key piece of proof was compromised, and the males have been cleared three years later.

Where is Glenn Vian now?

Following the acquittal, the three brothers tried to sue the Metropolitan Police for damages.

A Excessive Court docket choose dominated Mr Rees and Glenn Vian ought to every obtain £155,000, and Garry Vian £104,000.

Though the males initially misplaced their damages declare in the Excessive Court docket, they later received an enchantment in 2018.

For the first time ever, Vian, alongside together with his former brother in-law Rees and ex-Metropolitan police detective Sid Fillery ,will give his account of events in Murder in the Car Park.

They are going to share their story from the time of the homicide and the years following, as the police investigation is unravelled repeatedly.

Murder in the Car Park airs on Channel Four on Monday 15th June at 9pm. To search out out what else is on in the imply time, take a look at our TV Information.