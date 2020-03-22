Where is Good Karma Hospital series three filmed?

From Greg’s seaside bar, to the sun-drenched setting of the Good Karma Hospital itself, a part of the ITV present’s appeal is its unique slate of filming places.

The series is set in a South Indian hospital, within the state of Kerala on India’s tropical Malabar Coast – however in actuality the present is shot in a wholly totally different location. Learn on for our full location information to The Good Karma Hospital series three.

Where is The Good Karma Hospital series three filmed?

Though the present is set in South India and alongside the shore of the Arabian Sea, the series is really filmed in and round Galle and the city Unawatuna in southern Sri Lanka.

Unawatuna is a coastal city within the suburbs of the town Galle – the city is a preferred vacationer hotspot, well-known for its turtle hatches, sandy seashores and coral reefs.

In Good Karma Hospital series three, the primary episode options a number of scenes filmed alongside seashores, together with Greg’s reunion together with his grownup daughter, and conversations between Gabriel and Ruby.

Different Good Karma Hospital filming spots embody Weligama (actually that means “sandy village”), a city situated in Matara District in southern Sri Lanka, and Hikkuduwa, a city situated in southwestern Sri Lanka. Each are in style with vacationers and recognized for his or her surf, coral and picturesque seashores.

Most of the places had additionally beforehand been hit by the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami. Talking at a press occasion, series three director Philip John revealed that the crew usually enlisted as much as 600 locals to be background extras.

“It was a life altering factor, for me to go there [to Sri Lanka],” he mentioned. “You simply see the poverty and so they’ve been by way of a lot, they’ve had the civil battle, they’ve had the tsunami, and but – and the place appears to be like prefer it’s been trashed for 50 years, the infrastructure’s a bit c**p, and nothing actually works that effectively… however the persons are so blissful. I wish to return.”

Series three will start at 8pm on ITV on Sunday 15th March 2020.