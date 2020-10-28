Where is I’m A Celebrity filmed in Australia? Jungle camp’s location

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here! is set to look just a little completely different this 12 months, as the same old Australia backdrop is swapped for a fort in North Wales.

For the twentieth sequence of the present, the 12 months I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up can be organising camp on the historic Gwrych Fortress in Abergele, North Wales.

An extra farm location has additionally been revealed, hinting at the kind of duties the contestants can be taking up.

This is the primary time in the present’s historical past that filming will happen exterior of the Australian jungle, with coronavirus restrictions selling the shift.

The Director of Leisure at ITV Studios, Richard Cowles, confirmed the information in August, explaining “We pulled out all of the stops to try to make the sequence occur in Australia.”

He continued: “Sadly, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and regardless of us many alternative contingencies, it turned obvious that it simply wasn’t doable for us to journey and make the present there.

“Nonetheless, we’re all actually excited a few UK model of I’m A Celebrity. Whereas it should actually be completely different producing the present from the UK, the identical tone and really feel will stay.

“Our celebrities will most likely should swap shorts for thermals however they will nonetheless sit up for a fundamental weight-reduction plan of rice and beans and loads of thrills and surprises alongside the way in which.”

Right here’s every little thing it’s essential know concerning the new location for I’m A Celebrity 2020.

Where is I’m a Celebrity UK filming?

It was confirmed in August 2020 that the historic Gwrych Fortress in Abergele, North Wales could be used as the principle location for the brand new sequence.

The fort is set in 250 acres of gardens and floor, with views of the Welsh countryside from a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish sea, however the celebrities might be in for a scare – with a number of ghost sightings having been reported in the fort.

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Fortress Preservation Belief advised Chronicle Stay:“I’m completely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Fortress to be its UK location for the 2020 sequence.

“Gwrych Fortress is an exquisite grade I listed 19th county home and a must-see vacation spot for vacationers visiting Wales.

“I’m A Celebrity being right here will actually assist help Gwrych Fortress and its ongoing restoration in addition to giving the area a much-needed financial increase.”

The present’s hosts Ant and Dec just lately shared a photograph of themselves on the way in which to the brand new fort location.

“Fast journey to Wales in search of the #imaceleb fort. If solely there was an indication…” they joked alongside the picture.

Fast journey to Wales in search of the #imaceleb fort. If solely there was an indication… ???????????????????????????????? @ITV pic.twitter.com/MyT3OkrJrr — antanddec (@antanddec) September 30, 2020

In a brand new trailer clip, the duo are additionally seen travelling throughout a bridge in the pouring rain.

“Nicely this is the coldest summer time in Australia ever, ” Dec says, as Ant chimes in: “We’re misplaced!”

“I’ll examine the map,” Dec then replies, to which Ant says: “Overlook the map. Time to use some correct twenty first century know-how,” and takes out his cellphone from his pocket.

He then speaks to his cellphone and asks “Are you able to inform us the way in which to camp from right here?” The voice recognition service then responds, citing a protracted avenue identify in Welsh, which neither of them can perceive.

Later in August it was revealed {that a} second location would even be used, with a North Wales farm located near Gwrych Fortress set for use for the present.

Manorafon Farm Park has been booked for unique use by the present’s producers, and a have a look at the farm’s web site reveals a doable trace as to what the celebs can be as much as, with the ‘Discover’ part studying, “We even have a Reptile Hut stuffed with fascinating critters.”

Where is I’m a Celebrity filmed?

For the reason that second sequence in 2003, I’m A Celeb has been primarily based in Murwillumbah in New South Wales, filmed inside Springbrook Nationwide Park.

And whereas on display screen all you see is the camp itself plus a sequence of suspension bridges and the studio the place Ant and Dec broadcast, there is lots extra happening behind the scenes.

The manufacturing extends past what seems on digicam, with an on-site medical facility, an area for props storage and an space the place household and associates of the celebrities collect on the morning of every eviction.

Google Maps

Nonetheless, the present is reportedly contemplating shifting from the UNESCO heritage web site when the present I’m a Celeb contract expires in 2020. In keeping with The Solar, producers are discussing shifting the present to Kangaroo Island in the longer term – though this has not been confirmed.



ITV Photos



Where do the celebrities keep after they’ve left the camp?

After a stint dwelling off rice and beans, enduring chilly showers and struggling a number of insect bites, the celebs are due a little bit of luxurious.

Normally, every evicted contestant is put up on the five-star Versace Resort in Surfers Paradise for some much-needed R&R. After being subjected to jungle rations and Bushtucker Trials, they’ve actually earned it. Palazzo Versace Resort too, you probably have a few hundred kilos an evening to spare…

There’s no information but on which luxurious location the celebs can be escaping to after the fort, but when it’s something just like the Versace Resort, it’s going to be nicely value consuming all these creepy crawlies for.

I’m A Celebrity will return to ITV later this 12 months. If you happen to’re on the lookout for one thing to observe tonight, try our TV Information.