Where is I’m a Celebrity filmed? Jungle camp’s new castle location

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here! is swapping New South Wales in Australia for North Wales within the UK when it returns for its 20th version this 12 months.

The change makes it the primary time within the present’s historical past that filming will happen exterior of the Australian jungle, with coronavirus restrictions selling the shift.

And with a fundamental castle and an extra farm location each having been revealed we now know precisely the place this 12 months’s batch of celebrities will discover themselves organising camp.

The information was first confirmed by ITV in August, with Richard Cowles, Director of Leisure, at ITV Studios, explaining “We pulled out all of the stops to try to make the collection occur in Australia.”

He continued: “Sadly, as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and regardless of us many various contingencies, it turned obvious that it simply wasn’t potential for us to journey and make the present there.

“Nonetheless, we’re all actually enthusiastic about a UK model of I’m A Celebrity. Whereas it’ll definitely be totally different producing the present from the UK, the identical tone and really feel will stay.

“Our celebrities will in all probability must swap shorts for thermals however they’ll nonetheless sit up for a fundamental food regimen of rice and beans and loads of thrills and surprises alongside the way in which.”

So, the place precisely will the present be filmed this 12 months?

Right here’s all the things you must know.

Where is I’m a Celebrity UK filming?

It was confirmed in August 2020 that the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales could be used as the primary location for the new collection.

The castle is set in 250 acres of gardens and floor, with views of the Welsh countryside from a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish sea, however the celebrities might be in for a scare – with a number of ghost sightings having been reported within the castle.

And later in August it was revealed that a second location would even be used, with a North Wales farm located near Gwrych Castle set for use for the present.

Manorafon Farm Park has been booked for unique use by the present’s producers, and a take a look at the farm’s web site reveals a potential trace as to what the celebs can be as much as, with the ‘Discover’ part studying, “We even have a Reptile Hut filled with fascinating critters.”

Where is I’m a Celebrity filmed?

For the reason that second collection in 2003, I’m A Celeb has been primarily based in Murwillumbah in New South Wales, filmed inside Springbrook Nationwide Park.

And whereas on display all you see is the camp itself plus a collection of suspension bridges and the studio the place Ant and Dec broadcast, there is a lot extra happening behind the scenes.

The manufacturing extends past what seems on digicam, with an on-site medical facility, a house for props storage and an space the place household and associates of the celebrities collect on the morning of every eviction.

Google Maps

Nonetheless, the present is reportedly contemplating transferring from the UNESCO heritage website when the present I’m a Celeb contract expires in 2020. In response to The Solar, producers are discussing transferring the present to Kangaroo Island sooner or later – though this has not been confirmed.



ITV Photos



Where do the celebrities keep after they’ve left the camp?

After a stint dwelling off rice and beans, enduring chilly showers and struggling a number of insect bites, the celebs are due a little bit of luxurious.

Normally, every evicted contestant is put up on the five-star Versace Lodge in Surfers Paradise for some much-needed R&R. After being subjected to jungle rations and Bushtucker Trials, they’ve definitely earned it. Palazzo Versace Lodge too, you probably have a couple of hundred kilos a night time to spare…

There’s no information but on which luxurious location the celebs can be escaping to after the castle, but when it’s something just like the Versace Lodge, it’s going to be nicely price consuming all these creepy crawlies for.

I'm A Celebrity will return to ITV later this 12 months.