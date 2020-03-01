Where is ITV detective drama McDonald and Dodds filmed?

It’s a cliché of movie and TV to announce that “the placement itself is one other character within the drama” – even perhaps “an important character within the story.”

But it surely’s actually true that McDonald & Dodds makes probably the most of its filming location in Tub, the place two detectives are about to type an unlikely crime-solving partnership among the many Georgian terraces and honey-coloured limestone of the town.

Where is McDonald & Dodds filmed?

The drama was filmed each in Tub and the close by metropolis of Bristol, however all of the motion is set in Tub itself.

“It’s an fascinating place,” Jason Watkins noticed. “It clearly has an actual architectural flavour and a whole lot of previous cash, many very profitable folks and a mixture of sorts, however there is an underbelly as nicely. It’s an exquisite backdrop and a world that is nice to plunder and go to once more and once more.”

One of many particular places we see within the drama is Tub’s well-known Royal Crescent, a Georgian terrace of 30 Grade-I listed homes which curve round a garden and overlook Royal Victoria Park.

Filming additionally happened in Bristol at pupil lodging block Goldney Corridor in Clifton, the College of Bristol’s Gothic landmark Wills Memorial Corridor on Park Road, Queen’s Sq. within the metropolis centre, and the Marriott Resort.

Where is the Crockett home filmed?

The primary feature-length episode, titled The Fall of the Home of Crockett, was filmed at a fantastic non-public residence in Tub referred to as Crowe Corridor.

“I imply the home was fairly extraordinary, wasn’t it?” Jason Watkins stated. “The Crockett mansion, it’s a stunning household residence – Crowe Corridor, yeah. They usually took us in, and the hostess baked us truffles. Cups of tea. They put us in a room the place the cricket was on. The grasp of the home stored popping in and out as a result of he was determined to observe that, as a result of they’d packed up the opposite tv as a result of we had been utilizing their room.”

Crowe Corridor is a Georgian mansion and a Grade II listed constructing with Grade II registered gardens. It sits up excessive in Widcombe in Tub, with sloping terraced gardens and a rock backyard and a grotto.

A number of many years after being constructed by a Brigadier Crowe, it handed into the arms of the Tugwell household (one in every of whom turned Mayor); within the 2oth century it had a number of house owners, and then in 2010 it was placed on sale with a £6 million price ticket.

Where is the police station filmed?

Numerous interiors had been filmed at The Bottle Yard Studio in Bristol – together with the police station.

James Murray, who performs Chief Superintendent Houseman, joked: “I didn’t actually get to see the gorgeous Tub vistas that everybody else bought to see fairly as a lot. However that was fantastic as a result of it stored me depressing like my character.”

Damien Timmer, Managing Director of manufacturing firm Mammoth Display, stated: “It was an absolute pleasure to shoot McDonald & Dodds in opposition to the backdrop of recent Tub and Bristol, and we’re vastly grateful to the native communities for being so welcoming. The situation takes centre stage within the sequence, and has offered us with a wealth of assorted websites – from spectacular Grade II listed buildings, cathedrals and gardens; to hospitals, libraries and gyms. As well as, it was fantastic to return to The Bottle Yard Studios to shoot an array of the inside scenes for the sequence

McDonald & Dodds will air its first two-hour episode on on ITV at 8pm on Sunday 1st March